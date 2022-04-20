Lindsey Grantham of Booneville garnered Best in Show honors “Portrait of Bella” at Northeast Mississippi Community College’s annual High School Art Competition.
All of the entries were on display last month in the Anderson Hall Art Gallery on the Booneville campus.
Winners in 3D Design/Ceramics were first place, Katrina Crawford of Wheeler (“Bob”), second place, Sophie Sandlin of Booneville (“Pinch Pot”) and third place, Jasmine Ligon of Corinth, (“Rocky Coast”). Honorable Mentions went to Jordyn Foster of Booneville (“My Mug”), Emily Avant of Kossuth (“On the Vine”) and Katrina Crawford of Wheeler (“Savage”).
Painting/Mixed Media winners were first place, Allie Eaton of Booneville, (“Pool Bug”), second place, Ava Henry of Tishomingo (“Professional Dancer”), and third place, Anna Beth Moore of Jumpertown (“Mountain Escape”). Emma Crabb of Kossuth (“Feline Window Watching”), Kayla Gabel of Kossuth (“Wine & Cheese”), Anna Gaines of Ingomar (“The Spirit Within” and “Pastel Blue Horse”) each received Honorable Mentions.
In the Drawing (Black & White) category Anna Beth Moore of Jumpertown won first place (“Cubs MVP”). Second place went to Lindsay Grantham of Booneville (“Lily of the Valley”), and third place went to Adelyn Mathis of Corinth (“Adelyn”). Honorable mentions went to Anna Beth Moore of Jumpertown (“Ole Miss Baseball”) and Mabry Nelms of Glen (“Impending Bang”).
Winners in Printmaking/Photography/Computer Art were first place, Kiley Fincher of Wheeler (“The Skull”), second place, Ashley Stanley of Booneville (“Through the Peep Hole”) and third place, Sophie Sandlin of Booneville (“Reflections”). Jennifer Coleman of Belmont (“Self Portrait”) earned an Honorable Mention.
2D Design winners were first place, Asiana Pridgett of Corinth (“New Beginnings”), second place, Madalyn Featherston of New Site (“What I Can’t Have”) and third place, Mykaela Brown of Corinth (“Traitor”).
Honorable Mentions went to Ameslee Moore of Belmont, (“Eggs”) and Eden Parker of Booneville (“Spotted”).
Drawing (Color) winners were first place, Kayla Gabel of Kossuth (“Koi Pond”), second place, Mary Alice Parker of Corinth (“Grandma’s Hibiscus”) and third place, Eden Parker of Booneville (“Kaleidoscope”). Daisy Calley of Belmont ("Twisted Transistor”) and Briley Waldrop of Corinth (“Puzzle Solutions”) garnered Honorable Mentions.
Northeast’s Annual Student Art Show is on display now through April in the Anderson Hall Art Gallery. Categories of works include Painting, Drawing, Computer Graphics, Black & White Photography, 2D Design, 3D Design and Ceramics. Gallery Hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information contact Terry Anderson at 662.720.7336 or tfanderson@nemcc.edu.