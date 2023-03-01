Northeast Mississippi is always moving students forward with technology. This time, it is with a new MyNEMCC App.
Re-designed to include everything Northeast students need, the MyNEMCC App has class schedules, grades, payments and events students can access. Recently, the Northeast institutional technology and marketing teams worked together to create an app to enhance the student experience.
Mark Nichols, senior oracle database administrator, said with the MyNEMCC App, students can take all their information wherever they go.
"We have completely rebuilt the app from the ground up," Nichols said. "One exciting project we will be providing students is access to their success team. They will be able to reach out to them anytime about tutoring, advising and more."
The free MyNEMCC App is available for download in the Apple App Store.
"With the MyNEMCC App staying on top of classes has never been easier," Northeast vice president of instruction Dr. Michelle Baragona explained. "The app helps students stay connected while on the go. Information about a student's class schedule, financial aid standing, grades, campus safety, and all other information about a student's account are all housed within the app. For example, students can quickly find their advisor's or success coach's contact information and reach out to schedule and appointment with just a few clicks."
The app is accessible to those with Northeast college credentials only, however the public may view similar content by visitingnemcc.edu.
