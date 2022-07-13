Northeast Mississippi Community College currently offers open registration for the Fall 2022 semester for those looking to further their education.
Northeast officials are committed to having a traditional schedule of in-person classes for the Fall 2022 semester, however, if face-to-face classes do not suit a potential student's schedule, do not fret. Northeast is the top school in the state of Mississippi - in both the four-year and two-year college ranks - and is the second-best community college in the nation for online education.
Northeast is only one of four community colleges to receive the prestigious Apple Distinguished Schools designation. With its iPad 1:1 initiative, the college prides itself on reducing entry barriers for students seeking to further their education.
Northeast observes a four-day academic week with classes happening Monday through Thursday and offers multiple holidays throughout the semester, such as Labor Day, Thanksgiving Break and Winter/Holiday Break.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) on Fridays. The college is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
For those whose work schedules may prevent them from reaching the college during regular business hours, Northeast will hold extended registration hours on Thursday, August 4, until 6 p.m. at all its campuses - Booneville, Corinth, New Albany and Ripley.
In-person, full-term classes begin on Monday, August 15.
Virtual classes will begin a week later, on Monday, August 22.
For online courses, the last day to add or drop a full-term in-person course is Thursday, August 25 and Tuesday, August 23.
Final exams for the Fall 2022 semester start on Monday, December 5.
For information about signing up for the Fall 2022 semester at one of the country's premier community colleges, Northeast Mississippi Community College, call 1-800-555-2154 or email admitme@nemcc.edu.
For more information about Northeast Mississippi Community College in general, visit www.nemcc.edu.