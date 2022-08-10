Northeast Mississippi Community College will offer 14 different success workshops for its students on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the Fall 2022 semester.
Tuesdays will see the college's instructional technology department teaching students about technology in their lives with seven "Tech Tuesday" sessions. At the same time, Wednesdays are reserved for "Wellness Wednesday" and hosted by the Northeast Office of Counseling Services.
Success workshops will happen in the college's Student Success Center located in Wright Hall, at the corner of Jefferson Street and Cunningham Boulevard, from 12:15-12:45 p.m. during the college's Activity Period.
Northeast's first Tech Tuesday happens just a week after school starts on Monday, Aug. 15, when the Instructional Technology department welcomes students for "Yay! You've got an iPad! Now, what?" on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
One day later, Wellness Wednesdays kick off with, "I'm here. Now, What? Tips to Effectively Transition from High School to College," on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Success workshops will take a one-week break between presentations, with the second workshop happening on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Tech Tuesday introduces students to their Okta dashboard with "Your Okta Dashboard: Signing in, Microsoft Office and more," while Wellness Wednesday checks in with "The E-Learning Playbook: Navigating the Ins and Outs of Online Learning," on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Tech Tuesdays throughout the fall semester, include "Ins and Outs of Submitting Assignments in Canvas: Documents, PDFs and Media. Oh My!" on Sept. 20, "Organizing Your Junk Drawer: Using Files on the iPad," on Oct. 4; "Tips and Tricks for Using Your eBook on iPad" on Oct. 18; "Collaborate with Classmates," on Nov. 1 and wraps up the 2022 Fall semester with "Work Smarter, Not Harder with iPad Accessibility Features," on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Wellness Wednesday follows the same schedule with "Mid-Term: Madness: Creating a Blueprint for Academic Success," on Sept. 21; "Whew! This is a lot! Dealing with Being Overwhelmed and Feeling of Anxiety," on Oct. 5; "Communication, Connections and Cliques: How to Appropriately Use Communication Skills to Navigate New Friendships and Connect with Instructors," on Oct. 19; "Relax, Relate and Release, Creating a Good Self-Care Routine for College Life," on Nov. 2 and wrapping up the Fall 2022 semester with "I Can Do It Later: Overcoming Procrastination," on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Not only are Northeast students encouraged to attend any of the free sessions but Northeast instructors are also invited to attend any of the informative and free workshops.
For more information about Tech Tuesdays, contact Dr. Carlena Benjamin at 662-720-7221 or for more information on Wellness Wednesdays, contact Dr. Nickeda Shelton at 662-720-7778.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.