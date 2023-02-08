Northeast Mississippi Community College and the state of Mississippi know that adults face adversity regarding not having an education.
From struggling to find quality jobs to having to take low-paying jobs due to not having the qualifications for high-paying occupations, adults face many problems if they do not have a high school equivalency degree.
That is why Mississippi recently became the second state to incorporate the TotalTranscript regarding its adult learners. Under the TotalTranscript, students can combine the portions of the GED and the HiSET tests for a high school equivalency diploma.
Kell Smith, the Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive, states that a student, who passes certain portions of the GED but does not pass other parts of the tests, can take their HiSET scores in the same category to help them earn their high school equivalency. The same goes for students who pass most of the HiSET and have the GED test scores to replace the areas not passed on the HiSET.
Northeast currently offers day and night courses to suit potential students' needs.
Day classes can enroll a student every four weeks, while night courses begin a new rotation every eight weeks.
In addition to earning their high school equivalency through Northeast, students can learn the skills needed to get ahead in a fast-paced, ever-changing job market through the college's SmartStart curriculum.
With Smart Start, students earn national certifications in addition to useful information on how to find a satisfying, good-paying career and acquire the skills employers are looking for at no cost.
Day classes begin on Monday, Feb. 27, while night classes are set to start on Feb. 21.
Smith states that more than 330,000 residents of the Magnolia State lack a high school diploma, which is a way to help them increase their quality of life.
For any students, who took part in the GED tests before 2014, those scores will not count. Still, those who have taken them in the last nine years, then the student can focus on portions that they have yet to pass previously.
Under the old system, a student must pass all the GED or HiSET tests to earn a high school equivalency degree in the state. With the TotalTranscript, the process is easier for those who may have struggled to pass the full battery of GED or HiSET tests.
According to the Office of Adult Education at the Mississippi Community College Board, over 57 percent of jobs in Mississippi will require some education or training beyond that of a high school equivalency diploma by 2023.
For more information about enrolling in a Northeast Adult Education program, call (662) 720-7184 or register online at https://nemcc.formstack.com/forms/nemcc_adult_education_smart_start