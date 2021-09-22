Northeast Mississippi Community College continues to buck trends even amid a global pandemic.
After a record-breaking summer school enrollment that saw the college provide free summer school for those who qualified, a $550 living expense stipend and a free iPad for those attending classes, Northeast became just the third community college in the state of Mississippi to have an enrollment increase when the Mississippi Community College Board released its enrollment numbers.
"After the effect COVID-19 had on all higher education enrollment last year, we are glad to experience an increase of enrollment for 2021," said Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford. "We are glad so many students are recognizing the great opportunities available at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Also, that during this pandemic they can feel safe and reach any and all goals they have set for themselves."
Northeast saw a 1.26 percent increase over its fall 2020 enrollment numbers - a gain of 41 students.
Currently, Northeast is the seventh largest community college in the state with 3,284 students nestled between Copiah-Lincoln and East Mississippi.
But while the Booneville-based college was making strides in a global pandemic, other community colleges were seeing their enrollments drop by as much as 13 percent.
Hinds, Holmes, Northwest Mississippi and Itawamba saw the biggest drop in number of students with those four schools accounting for a drop of 1,890 students from fall 2020 to fall 2021.
Along with Northeast, East Mississippi in Scooba and Mississippi Delta in Moorhead were the only other two schools to see an increase in students for the fall 2021 semester.
Overall, community college enrollment is down in the Magnolia State for the fall 2021 semester with 3,429 fewer students attending school than in fall 2020 - 5.07 percent.
One the top ways that Northeast has been able to weather the pandemic is through its Technology Initiative and that started with the implementation of the iPad as the best learning device in most classes at the college.
"Several years ago, we selected the iPad as the optimal device for integrating technology into classrooms because of its accessibility features. A single device allowed the instructor more freedom and confidence in redesigning curricula with a technology core," said Northeast vice president of instruction Dr. Michelle Baragona. "The iPad also provided an opportunity for faculty to rethink their classrooms and create an environment where learning is more interactive, engaging, and student-centered."
Becoming a more student-centered campus was fundamental in Northeast surviving the pandemic and as other colleges struggled to move classes online in March 2020, Northeast was able to transition 100 percent of its classes online in less than a week.
However, that could not have been done without a technologically versed faculty, which allowed the college to reduce the disappearance rates from going fully online from 20-30 percent down to just 6 percent. And during the height of the pandemic in Spring 2020, Northeast was able to decrease its cutout and withdrawal rates from 15.4 percent in Spring 2019 to 12.6 percent in Spring 2020 while increasing its success rate to 80-81 percent.
"Northeast has increased the equability across campus by making digital course materials available on the first day of class," said Northeast vice president of instruction Dr. Michelle Baragona. "Students no longer need to wait until payday at the end of August to purchase their textbooks; all digital course materials are available on Day 1. This has increased our student success in many classes."
One way that Northeast has been able to make the cost of college affordable to students and save them money overall is by using Open Educational Resources.
By combining Open Educational Resources with other cost-saving measures, Northeast has been able to cut the cost of textbooks by almost 90 percent. Before the Technology Initiative, the average cost of a textbook was $215, and the price of textbooks have steadily dropped to just $25 per course in Fall 2020. For a student taking five classes a semester, this equates to a savings of nearly $2,000 per year. Even with the one-time purchase of an iPad ($350), students can save almost $4,000 during their two years at Northeast.
However, Northeast has been able to reduce the price entry barrier of textbooks all together with its announcement of a Z-degree in Fall 2020, where a student pursuing a General Studies degree is able to complete their entire degree without incurring one textbook cost - that's for college algebra, English composition, humanities, social and behavioral sciences, lab sciences and fine arts. Everything that a student needs to graduate can be completed using OER textbooks.
"I am very proud of our faculty and staff for all their hard work in making the iPad and OER initiatives a reality," Baragona said. "NEMCC is leading in higher education, not only in Mississippi but also in the nation, by making a college education relevant, equitable, and affordable."
Not only has the price of textbooks decreased but the success rate in some of Northeast's highest enrolled classes increased.
Before digital textbooks in 2016, the success rate (a student earning an A, B or C in the class) for a student in the college's Anatomy & Physiology I class was 60 percent, while after was 66 percent, and in the latest numbers the success rate was 79 percent. Increases continue throughout the classroom spectrum with English Composition jumping from 69.5 percent to 83 percent, College Algebra going from 72 percent to 80 percent and psychology moving up from 76 percent to 89 percent in Fall 2019. The overall success rate of the college increased as well from 72 percent to 81 percent in that time.
Northeast students even do better at four-year colleges and universities compared to that of a native third-year college or university students. Northeast students, who transfer to a college or university in the state of Mississippi, have a grade point average of 3.30 while a native third-year student at an institute of higher learning has a grade point average of 3.23.
Information about Northeast Mississippi Community College
Northeast Mississippi Community College, located in Booneville, Mississippi, is continually moving forward.
In the spring of 2020, Northeast became just one of four community colleges in the world to reach the prestigious Apple Distinguished School designation. NEMCC was the recipient of the Ellucian Impact Award for 2020 that recognizes the college's advancements in technology and is the only school in the nation to receive the award with the second award going to the University of Greenwich in London and Kent, United Kingdom.
Northeast has been named one of the top colleges and universities in Mississippi and was recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as the Healthiest Workplace in Mississippi as it pertains to colleges and universities.
In addition to being one of the top colleges and universities in the nation, OnlineColleges.com recognized Northeast as the top school in the state of Mississippi for online education out of all colleges and universities, including four-year colleges and universities.
ZIPPIA has honored Northeast as the top community college in Mississippi in preparing students for the workforce and Northeast became the first college or university to offer a Z-degree (zero textbook cost) degree in the state of Mississippi as well.
Northeast athletics can also boast that it is home to a new ultramodern baseball and softball facility and currently holds the record for largest video boards for both sports in the community college ranks in the state.
The Chronicle of Higher Education has designated the college as one of its 'Best Places to Work For,' and CollegeChoice.nethas named Northeast a Top 25 Community and Junior College in the country while The Center for Digital Education has recognized Northeast as a Top 10 Digital Community College in the nation.
Campus Labs recently named Northeast as one of two educational institutions in the nation as a Campus Labs Trailblazer Award honoree. The Campus Labs Trailblazer Award is based on the college creating a culture of assessment on campus through Campus Labs Planning to increase institutional adoption, focus on continuous improvement, and closing the loop in the institutional assessment priorities.
