When he became Northeast Mississippi Community College President in 2015, Dr. Ricky G. Ford had a vision to create an all-encompassing learning environment, affordable and close to home for its students.
This past week, a key piece of that vision became reality.
President Ford signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Laurence L. Dennis, MD, to establish the NEMCC Health Services Center to be located at 202 North First Street, Booneville.
President Ford, an avid runner, instituted a health and fitness initiative early in his tenure, believes that there is a direct correlation between student retention and performance with student access to quality healthcare especially for mental healthcare resources.
"Student success means investing in a student's life. The establishment of the NEMCC Health Services Center reflects my commitment to ensuring that every student at our great community college has access to quality healthcare - especially student access to their mental health resources."
NEMCC's partnership with Laurence L. Dennis, MD, a local physician, who has practiced medicine in Booneville for over 30 years is the culmination of a multi-year effort on both their parts to establish a unique community-driven partnership that benefits this generation and future generations of students.
"I am proud and privileged to have practiced medicine In this community for a generation. During that time my priority has been to protect and improve the health of this community," said Dr. Dennis. He continued "Working with President Ford to create the NEMCC Student Health Center will work to achieve our mutual goal of keeping the NEMCC community healthy and engaged - to ensure they flourish physically and mentally."
President Ford concluded "Having a clinical site this close to campus is a win for both the students and faculty of our health science programs," Ford said. "Students in nursing, medical lab, radiology, our new digital sonography program will all benefit from this new facility."
Officials will conduct a pilot in early 2023 with the center set to open in March 2023.
