Every year there are potential college students unable to complete their degrees due to an unforeseen financial obstacle.
This fall, however, students planning to enroll in a health sciences program at Northeast Mississippi Community College may also find a solution.
Thanks to a $40,000 grant from the Women's Foundation of Mississippi for the Bowers Scholars program, the college can assist those students who qualify with expenses such as tuition, program fees, course materials and supplies, uniforms, as well as travel.
Northeast Mississippi Community College is one of the 14 two-year and four-year campuses awarded funds meant to train and graduate a healthcare workforce to serve Mississippi.
Jennifer Davis, Northeast's Associate Vice President of Health Sciences, said these grant funds will be the difference in whether some students will be able to pursue their degrees.
"The Northeast Development Foundation does a great job of assisting these students, and this grant will provide another avenue by which a student may be able to receive the support needed to take that final step toward achieving their educational goals."
Northeast will facilitate an application process. Please contact Davis, at jcdavis@nemcc.edu
Northeast's Division of Health Sciences offers seven programs that prepare graduates for careers in health science. Graduates of these six programs: Associate Degree Nursing, Dental Hygiene Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Medical Assisting Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Care Technology earn associate of applied science degrees. A certificate is earned by graduates of the Practical Nursing Education Program. In addition, the Medical Assisting Technology program offers a certificate option. Each program in the division is accredited by national and/or state accrediting commissions or boards.
