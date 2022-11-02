Governor Tate Reeves, left, and Ryan Miller, third from left, executive director of AccelerateMS, were in Booneville on Oct. 18 to present Northeast Mississippi Community College with a $2,220,629.03 check for workforce special projects.
Northeast division of Workforce Training and Economic Development will use the funds for projects such as purchasing state-of-the-art equipment for its Production Technician and Fiber Optic programs, trucks and trailers for its Commercial Truck Driving program, creation of a smart manufacturing cell in a workforce lab on the Booneville campus and for instructor service time outside the classroom. The workforce and CTE divisions are working on future special projects with AccelerateMS, including CNC machining, welding, and online training for the industry.
NEMCC Workforce has partnerships with all the right organizations to create synergy and make solutions possible that may seem impossible.
The division regularly works with AccelerateMS, Northeast Mississippi Planning and Development District, Appalachian Regional Commission, Mississippi Manufacturers Association, Manufacturing Extension Partnership and regional economic developers, North Mississippi Industrial Development, Mississippi Development Authority and the Mississippi Partnership.
