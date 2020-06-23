The New Albany satellite campus of Northeast Community College is finalizing plans for the start of the fall semester on August 3rd. Because of the current pandemic, changes are being made in order to comply with regulations and keep students and faculty safe.
The campus will enforce social distancing and provide sanitizing stations, but a decision has not been made on whether masks will be required or if temperatures will be checked upon entering the building.
The director of the New Albany campus, David Goode, is being sure to make accommodations to ensure safety, while also trying to keep classes running as normally as possible. “We’re going to try to make it as normal for students and instructors, but those normals are not anywhere close to what we’ve been used to in the past,” says Goode.
All classes will continue to be offered this semester, including the workforce training and LPN programs, as well as the university-parallel and dual enrollment classes. The format of these classes will differ, but the campus is working to offer in-person, online, Zoom, and hybrid (part online, part in-person or Zoom) classes so that options are available to fit the needs of every student.
Goode attributes the fairly easy transition to distance learning last semester to the school’s iPad initiative, because of which each student has access to an iPad, and the fact that Northeast has already been utilizing Zoom in their classes for a few years. They will continue to have students across all three campuses (Booneville, New Albany, and Corinth) in one class by using Zoom to connect the other two classrooms to the campus where the instructor is teaching face-to-face.
At the satellite campus, classes are much smaller and are taught by instructors from the Booneville campus and local high school teachers. This campus is a short commute for those living in Union County. Welding, industrial maintenance, production technician, and robotics programs are offered in New Albany, and there is a full-time counselor on-site to assist students.
Visit nemcc.edu to apply for classes or register for any of the virtual orientations being offered through the summer. For any questions, call the New Albany office at 662-692-1508.