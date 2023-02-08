Northeast Mississippi Community College's Student Government Association is providing comfort to those at the end of their lives during the first two months of 2023.
Northeast' Student Government Association has joined with the North Mississippi Medical Center to provide a donation to its hospice floor pantry following the drive.
While many food drives focus on pantry staples, the Northeast food drive is helping those at the end of their lives and their families have a little comfort in their final days and months.
Pantry staples of oatmeal bowls, soup bowls and Chef Boyardee bowls are always welcome along with food that normally would not be found in a food drive donation such as Nabs, popcorn, chips, PopTarts and crackers.
Not only does the food drive provide comfort for those at the end of their lives but it helps to stock the pantry at the North Mississippi Medical Center's hospice floor so that families do not have to leave their loved ones during this critical time in their lives.
"I'm so excited to be able to give back to the community that has given me so much," said Northeast Student Government Association president Callie Smith of Blue Springs. "I have witnessed firsthand how toiling hospice care can be for families as they are not able to leave the hospital for even just the essential things.
"Hopefully, the amount we are able to donate can help ease the burden and stress these families are going through."
These items give patients and their families comfort during their stay on the hospice floor at the North Mississippi Medical Center.
Donations may be dropped off in the college's Haney Union on the Booneville campus at the Student Activities Office or the Help Desk until the end of February.
