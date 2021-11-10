After letting the Grinch steal its holiday joy in 2020, the Northeast Mississippi Community College Showband from Tigerland will return to the Christmas holiday parade route in 2021 with a heart three times its normal size.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Northeast Showband from Tigerland was not able to perform in the college's five-county service area Christmas parades in 2020 but the 200-plus member marching band will return to the parade route, just in time for the magical time of the year.
Northeast's Showband from Tigerland will be one of the largest organizations in the City of Booneville's Whoville in Booneville Christmas Parade on Monday, December 6 at 6 p.m.
Northeast's marching band will start the parade route from the Booneville Church of Christ on Second Street and will proceed through the almost two-mile long parade route.
Northeast's Showband from Tigerland is one of the college's biggest organization and serves a social ambassador for the college.
Number over 200 strong, the Northeast marching band performs its pre-game and halftime shows at every Northeast home football games, at Meet the Tigers and all pep rallies as well as Northeast NOW recruitment events plus many more functions throughout the year.
One of the marching band's biggest recruitment events is the Northeast Regional Marching Band Championships that is held on the first Saturday in October. During the 2021 event, approximately 30 bands competed with over 35 marching performances that helped bring 18,000 people to the City of Hospitality.
Members of the Northeast Showband from Tigerland continue the long-standing tradition of being involved in multiple Fine Arts groups at the college. Members can be seen in the college's Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, as members of the Pom Squad, Campus Country and the Indoor Winter Guard as well as members of the pep band for basketball games or lending their talents to other Fine Arts activities during the spring semester.
Northeast marching band alumni have gone on to four-year colleges and universities using the work ethic the Showband from Tigerland instilled into them and have taken their passion and desire into their professional careers as band directors, music instructors and pillars of their communities.
Auditions for the Northeast Showband from Tigerland occur on Saturday, April 9, 2022 across the college's Booneville campus. Auditions for Tiger Dancer, feature twirler and drum major will happen in the Northeast band room inside Hines Hall. Tiger Dancer auditions are set for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; feature twirler will happen from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and drum major will go from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Audition for guard will happen in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the same day from 8 a.m. until noon.
For those that cannot make it to the Saturday, April 9, 2022 audition, a make up audition is set for Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Instrumentalist auditions can be set for anytime throughout the school year by contacting Northeast Director of Bands Bryan Mitchell at bpmitchell@nemcc.edu; assistant director of bands Dr. Jason Beghtol at jwbeghtol@nemcc.edu; or Dr. Amy Longley at amlangley@nemcc.edu.
Scholarships are available to those who are selected to the Northeast Showband from Tigerland, a minimum scholarship of $1,825 will be awarded to those who are drum majors, instrumentalists, members of the guard and feature twirler. A minimum scholarship of $912.50 will be awarded to those on the Tiger Dancer kick line for the fall semester and an identical scholarship will be given to those chosen to be members of the Northeast Pom Squad in the spring semester.