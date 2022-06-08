While many of Northeast Mississippi Community College's students have departed the City of Hospitality for the summer term that does not mean that the college sits idly by, waiting on the fall semester to begin on Monday, August 15.
Editor's Note: Many of these events will have their own releases that will follow throughout the summer. This is to give you a heads up on what Northeast offers throughout the summer and to provide you with an all-encompassing release that you may use at your convenience or as a space filler.
During the summer months, the student population at Northeast may drop but the college's commitment to the community and its five-county district (Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties) does not. Northeast focuses its efforts on summer school and the college's commitment to the community with various camps, seminars and conferences to help bolster the working knowledge of the surrounding community and allow school-aged children who are out for the summer to have a little fun.
Summer began for students following final exams during the first week of May. Many health science students returned to campus on Monday, May 9, to start their summer term of studying.
Northeast's Burgess Fitness Center kicked off its 2022 Summer Class Schedule on Monday, May 9. The class schedule will run until Friday, August 12, before the Fall 2022 schedule takes over. Northeast will offer four classes a day on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and just one class on Tuesdays. Monday sees classes start at 5 a.m. with Fort Fit and then an action-packed afternoon with an Abs class at 12:15 p.m., Spin at 4:15 p.m. and Yoga in the college's Health and Nutrition Center at 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Brandon Blair leads a Beginner Workout program at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday follow the 5 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 4:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. class schedules as Monday with Fort Fit kicking off Wednesday workouts at 5 a.m. with Spin at 12:15 p.m. Tiger HIIT class runs at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday while Yoga returns to the Health and Nutrition Center at 4:30 p.m. On Thursdays, Tiger HIIT class opens the day at 5 a.m.; Yoga happens at 12:15 p.m. and Beginning Workout classes and Yoga occupy the 4:10 and 4:30 p.m. timeslots, respectively.
Membership is free to current Northeast employees and students, retirees from the college and college employee spouses and employee dependent children enrolled in school and under 23. Discounted gym memberships are available to Booneville/Prentiss County School District Employees, Booneville Fire Department employees, City of Booneville Police Officers, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers, and Booneville EMT/Paramedics. Community memberships to the state-of-the-art gymnasium, which includes all classes offered, are just $20 a month with a three-month membership, $120 for six months and $240 for a yearly membership. Fitness center hours are 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday for students and 4 a.m. through 9 p.m. for community or Northeast employees.
Beginning just one day after the college's Adult Education/GED/HiSET graduation ceremony for over 100 individuals earning their GEDs, the college hosted the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association High School All-Star game at Tiger Stadium on Tuesday, May 17 and then celebrated Booneville High School's graduation just two days later on Thursday, May 19.
Northeast kicked its community involvement into high gear for an authentic summer feel on Tuesday, May 31, when Northeast's Tiger baseball and Tiger softball teams held the first athletic camps up the summer. After finishing as the third-place team in the National Junior College Athletic Association's Region XXIII and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, the Tigers welcomed area youngsters to The Plex on May 31, June 2-3. After becoming the first team to host a playoff round at The Plex, Northeast's Tiger baseball team also played a host role to area youth on May 31, June 2 and June 3.
While Northeast baseball and softball were handling the beginning of youth camps on campus, Northeast's Adult Education did not take any time off between graduation and welcoming a new batch of prospective degree seekers as a new day class began on Tuesday, May 31.
Northeast MiBEST program is currently enrolling students in its highly-popular welding classes for the summer and fall 2022 term. Students do not have to have a High School Equivalency before enrolling in the welding program and can dual enroll to receive their High School Equivalency while participating in the welding program.
Northeast's MIBEST welding and cutting course prepares students for entry-level employment in the field of welding and cutting and includes instruction on safety, shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), gas metal arc welding (GMAW), flux-cored arc welding (FCAW), oxy-fuel cutting and gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW). For more information on Northeast's MIBEST welding and cutting course, contact Northeast MIBEST College and Career Navigator Amanda Janes at 662-696-2325 or email adjanes@nemcc.edu.
Northeast's Career Development Academy returns to in-person activities with five different camp offerings throughout the summer starting on Monday, June 6. In addition to the first camp on June 6-9, the CDA will also offer camps on June 20-22, June 27-29, July 11-13 and July 18-20. Each of the three-day camps aims to promote science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematical (STEAM) activities, healthy living, lifestyle and fitness classes, reading enrichment and prevention classes. Classes are limited to the first 50 participants to register for each camp on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to promoting STEAM activities, the camps will provide meals and snacks to the participants and will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily for children in grades 4-12.
As the Career Development Academy looks after participants in the fourth through twelfth grades, those wanting to get ahead on their academics will head back to the City of Hospitality on Monday, June 6, for the first day of seated classes for the first summer term. Second summer term classes are slated to begin on Monday, July 11, with virtual courses for each term starting one week before seated classes. Virtual first summer term and full summer courses kicked off on Tuesday, May 31 and second summer term classes begin on June 27 so that instructors have time to get their grades in before the fall term starts in August.
College officials have already said the enrollment for summer courses is up by 200-300 more students than before the global COVID pandemic caused a slowdown in summer enrollment.
Under the direction of first-year women's basketball coach Chelsey Rhoades, Northeast's Lady Tiger basketball team will take to the courts of the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7, for a team camp. The Lady Tigers will make it a full week of activities in on the legendary Ricky G. Ford court as their second camp of the summer kicks off on Wednesday, June 8, through Friday, June 10, for a skills camp for those in the fifth through ninth grades.
Northeast's Office of Continuing Education will offer a pair of ServSafe seminars for those looking to get certified in ServSafe policies and procedures during the summer term. The first ServSafe seminar will happen in Waller Hall on Tuesday, June 7, while the second will come a month later on Tuesday, July 12.
Orientation for first-year students will run on three consecutive Thursdays in June -- June 9, June 16 and June 23 -- before the college opens up an additional date in July (Tuesday, July 12) if there is enough interest. Northeast will have four sessions on each June orientation day, with students beginning the college onboarding processes at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
In addition to hosting the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association High School All-Star Game, the college also welcomes the Northeast Mississippi Softball Coaches Association to campus on Thursday, June 9, at The Plex for a trio of softball games. Three games will originate from the college's state-of-the-art softball complex that day, with an underclassman contest kicking things off. Classes 1-2-3A will take the spotlight in the middle game and Classes 4-5-6A will battle in the nightcap.
Northeast cheerleaders get in on the act with a cheer camp at the Corinth/Alcorn County Park just off South Parkway Street in Corinth on Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10. Incoming kindergarteners through those entering the sixth grade are welcome to attend the two-day camp for $40. Camp will be held at Pavilion 1 at the Corinth/Alcorn County Park from 9 a.m. until noon (12 p.m.) each day. Visit the Crossroads Regional Park office at 30 South Parkway Street during business hours to register.
Action doesn't stop in June as Northeast's Showband from Tigerland gets in on the act during the second whole week of June when Bryan Mitchell and his marchers host over 350 band members and approximately 50 band directors from across the South for the Northeast Band Camp. Campers start to report on Sunday, June 12 and will conclude with a bevy of concerts on Thursday, June 16.
In the midst of band camp, the 14th annual version of the Mobile Learning Conference will break the boundaries virtually again this year and offer up to two Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to those that attend on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14. Cost for the two-day conference is only $25 and CEUs are offered at a minimal fee.
After a busy first part of June, Northeast's Tiger basketball team takes the court of the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on Friday, June 17, for a team camp. The Northeast Tiger football team will hit the ground running with football campers in kindergarten through the eighth grade on Friday, June 24. While football athletes are sweating outside, things will be heating up in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum when the Tiger basketball team hosts a junior high team camp on Friday, June 24.
Men's basketball rounds out the month of June with a Skills Day camp for those in kindergarten through the ninth grade from 8 a.m. until noon (12 p.m.) on Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30.
Northeast will play a vital role in informing the public about the United States, Mississippi voting rights and history in the latter portion of June through August while serving as one of six sites for Voices and Votes: Democracy in American exhibit in the Anderson Hall Art Gallery from June 28 through August 16. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. By hosting the traveling event, Northeast becomes the only stop in north Mississippi for the exhibit that focuses on American democracy, as the other five stops are located in south Mississippi.
While helping to deliver Continuing Education Units during the Mobile Learning Conference, Northeast's Office of Continuing Education gets rolling in July with its highly-popular Commercial Truck Driving program as it welcomes a new class of students on Tuesday, July 5.
To help area students better comprehend what will be on the ACT in the fall, the Northeast Office of Continuing Education is offering an ACT Prep Workshop on Saturday, July 9, in Waller Hall on the Booneville campus. Participants will learn standard test-taking procedures and time management techniques during the day-long class.
After celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with very few events on campus, it's back to the grind for the Northeast basketball teams on Monday, July 11. Chelsey Rhoades returns with her Lady Tigers for a skills camp on Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14 for those in grades 7-12 and caps off the week with a mini day camp for kindergarten through fourth-grade campers Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.
Men's basketball has the honor of finishing off the summer with an overnight camp for those in the third through twelfth grades on Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 and has plans to host a prospect camp on Monday, July 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Northeast's Office of Continuing Education will help wrap up the summer months when it offers a Radiology Workshop for dental assistants starting on Saturday, July 23. This workshop trains and certifies individuals to take radiographs in a dental office and is under the guidance of the Mississippi State Board of Dental Examiners. The workshop is limited to just 10 students due to space constraints. Participants are accepted on a first-come, first-pay basis.
In addition to all those camps and activities, Northeast also provides space for the Booneville/Prentiss County Boys & Girls Club in the college's Health and Nutrition Center throughout the summer.
Northeast will also host a private martial arts camp from June 3-June 5, a teacher conservation workshop starting on Sunday, June 19 through Friday, June 24, and the Tiger basketball team will open the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on Saturdays in June for the SB Fitness Foundations' 4th Annual Men's Summer League on Saturday, June 11; Saturday, June 18 and Saturday, June 25 with teams guaranteed two games each of the first two weeks and a double-elimination tournament on Saturday, June 25. Participants must be 16 years or older, and the cost is $100 per athlete. A jersey, shorts, warm-up shirt, media attention and highlight tapes will be available from the SB Fitness Foundation.
Summer vacation ends on Tuesday, August 2, as Northeast welcomes teachers to campus, but it will not be Northeast instructors. The college opens its doors for the Prentiss County School District's annual fall InService on Tuesday, August 2, and Northeast instructors and personnel will have their InService just a week later on Wednesday, August 10, in the Claude Wright Room of the Haney Union.
For more information about any Northeast athletic camps, visit http://www.nemccathletics.com.