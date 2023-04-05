Northeast Mississippi Community College students Isabella Strockbine of New Albany and Shelby Boyette of Tillabota were recently selected to participate in the University of Mississippi's Nanoengineering Summer Research Experience for undergraduate students (REU).
Based in the university's school of engineering, the main purpose of the Ole Miss Nanoengineering Summer REU program is to provide cutting-edge research opportunities for undergraduate students interested in furthering a career in STEM.
This is accomplished this through Principal Investigators (PIs) hosting and mentoring students over a 10-week period from May to August. In addition to performing research, students will have the chance to experience Oxford and Ole Miss through social and extracurricular activities.
"The math and science division is so proud of these two young ladies, said division head Andrea Mathis.
"To get to have this type of research opportunity as an undergraduate is rare. Having two students from Northeast selected for this incredible opportunity really speaks to the initiative of these students and the quality of their instructors."
Each student participant will receive a $6,000 stipend, a 10-week housing and meal plan, and additional travel assistance in an effort to break down any financial barriers in participating in this research experience.
