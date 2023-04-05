Northeast Mississippi Community College's marching band, the Showband from Tigerland, will hold open auditions on Saturday, April 1, on the college's Booneville campus.
Tryouts are open to all individuals interested in joining the band, including instrumental band members, guard members, drum majors, managers, and the famous Tiger Dancer kickline.
Auditions for Tiger Dancer, feature twirlers and drum major will happen in the Northeast band room inside Hines Hall.
Tiger Dancer auditions are set for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; feature twirler will occur from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., and drum major will go from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Audition for guard will happen in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the same day from 8 a.m. until noon.
For those that cannot make it to the Saturday, April 1 audition, a make-up audition is set for Saturday, April 15.
"The Showband from Tigerland is one of the most exciting and dynamic marching bands in the country," said Bryan Mitchell, Northeast director of Bands. "We are looking for talented, dedicated individuals who are interested in becoming a part of this incredible organization. Whether you are an instrumentalist, dancer, or guard component, we want to hear from you."
Instrumentalist auditions can be set for any time throughout the school year by contacting Northeast Director of Bands Bryan Mitchell at bpmitchell@nemcc.edu, assistant director of bands Dr. Jason Beghtol at jwbeghtol@nemcc.edu, or Dr. Amy Langley at amlangley@nemcc.edu.
Northeast's Showband from Tigerland is one of the most acclaimed community college marching bands in the Magnolia State and routinely boasts over 250 members yearly. The band performs during the fall semester at football games, parades, and other events on and off campus.
Members of the Northeast Showband from Tigerland continue the long-standing tradition of involvement in multiple Fine Arts groups at the college. Band members can be seen in the college's Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, as members of the Pom Squad, Campus Country and the Indoor Winter Guard, as well as members of the pep band for basketball games or lending their talents to other Fine Arts activities during the spring semester.
Scholarships are available to those selected to the Northeast Showband from Tigerland, a minimum scholarship of $1,825 will be awarded to those who are drum majors, instrumentalists, members of the guard and feature twirlers.
A minimum scholarship of $912.50 will be awarded to those on the Tiger Dancer kickline for the fall semester. An identical scholarship will be given to those chosen to be members of the Northeast Pom Squad in the spring semester.
One of the marching band's most significant recruitment events is the Northeast Regional Marching Band Championships, held on the first Saturday in October. During the 2022 event, approximately 30 bands competed with over 35 marching performances that helped bring 21,000 people to the City of Hospitality.
Northeast marching band alumni have gone on to four-year colleges and universities using the work ethic the Showband from Tigerland instilled into them and have taken their passion and desire into their professional careers as band directors, music instructors and pillars of their communities.
For more information on becoming a member of the Showband from Tigerland, tryouts, performances, or summer band camps, please contact Northeast director of Bands Bryan Mitchell at bpmitchell@nemcc.edu.
