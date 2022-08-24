Northeast Mississippi Community College's Burgess Fitness Center is offering 13 classes during the Fall 2022 semester to college employees, students, and community members.
Northeast will offer classes Monday through Friday from August 15 until December 9, with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday classes starting around the 5 a.m. hour and ending with classes beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Fit kicks off the week on Mondays at 5 a.m. with Gina Bray as the instructor and focuses on weights and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) so that participants are encouraged to lift one more pound, run one more minute and breathe easier during the workout.
Following the 5 a.m. class, Northeast will offer a 25-minute abs class, under the direction of Jenna Fincher, at 4:10 p.m. that will focus on abs, obliques, hip flexors, the lower back and glutes.
For those not wanting to take on the intensity of an abs class, the fitness center offers a Chair Yoga class at the Northeast Mississippi Community College-Community Health and Nutrition Center at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays. Chair Yoga, under the direction of Mary Hall, focuses on the gentle movement of yoga poses with a chair for support. The class cultivates awareness and deep relaxation through mediation, breathing and gentle stretches without the stress of getting up and down off the floor.
Northeast continues with three classes a day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Fincher returns at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesdays for a Spin Class in the Booneville-based fitness center. Spin classes usually take 45 minutes of energetic workouts on a stationary bike with upbeat music geared to end with excellent cardiovascular training.
Fincher continues classes on Tuesday with an Abs class at 12:05 p.m., and Brandy Reynolds takes participants through a beginner workout at 4:10 p.m. on Tuesdays. The beginner workout class will take anywhere between 30-45 minutes and is strategically set up for beginners to work out, teaches participants how to use gym equipment properly and how to use the correct form on a workout machine to prevent injury. The beginning workout class is geared toward those starting or returning and looking to take it slow.
Midway through the week, Bray returns with another Fort Fit class at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, while Fincher sets off on a Spin course at 4:10 p.m.
Sabine Zabarovska helps participants with a flow-style energetic and rejuvenating Yoga class at 4:30 p.m. in the college's Health and Nutrition Center at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Zabarovska's yoga classes are open to all levels and take participants through a posture for a set number of breaths before flowing into the next, like moving meditation.
As the academic week ends for the students at Northeast on Thursday, the Burgess Fitness Center takes it easy on participants with Power Yoga, a Beginner Workout and a regular Yoga classes on Thursdays.
Hall trades her Chair Yoga for Power Yoga at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Power Yoga, also known as Vinyasa yoga, is a fast-paced yoga that focuses on building strength and endurance and is an excellent class for those looking to burn calories.
Reynolds clocks in her second Beginner Workout class of the week at 4:10 p.m., while Zabarovska offers a typical yoga class in the NEMCC-Community Health and Nutrition Center at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
Bray is the only instructor to hold class on Friday as she wraps up three Fort Fit sessions in one week with a Fort Fit workout at 5 a.m. on Fridays.
Northeast Mississippi Community College's Burgess Fitness Center contains 53 pieces of cardiovascular equipment - stationary bikes, ellipticals, treadmills, stair climbers and rowing machines, 15 full-body strength circuit machines and dumbbells ranging from 1 pound to 120 pounds. In addition, the fitness center offers nine free weight strength machines with over 2,300 pounds of Olympic plate weights, a set of Olympic Rings and two professional squat racks with an additional 950 pounds of Olympic plate weights and a Smith machine.
For those wanting to focus on cardio, the Burgess Fitness Center includes an entire cardio entertainment wall with eight 65-inch televisions.
Inside the Burgess Fitness Center, members can take advantage of an indoor walking area, modern locker and shower facilities and a body composition room that is capable of measuring body fat percentage, weight, height, body mass index, blood pressure and O2 saturation all with highly-trained and friendly facility staff to attend to all member needs.
Student hours for the Burgess Fitness Center are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., with Community and Northeast employee hours extending from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are available on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Officials have made it easy and affordable for those wanting to join the Burgess Fitness Center and take advantage of all it offers. Community members can participate in three-, six- and 12-month increments at a reasonable $20 monthly.
For Northeast employees and their spouses, use of the facility is free, as well as retirees from the community college and any employee-dependent children under the age of 23 and still in school.
Keeping with its promise to be part of the community, the Burgess Fitness Center offers waivers to Booneville School District and Prentiss County School District employees, members of the City of Booneville Fire Department, members of the City of Booneville Police Department, Booneville Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics, and members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
To receive a waiver on admission to the Burgess Fitness Center, one must present their identification card or badge to the Northeast Business Office when picking up an identification card to access the gym.
To begin the process of applying for a waiver or to join the fitness center for $20/month, click the link to become a member today at https://www.nemcc.edu/campus-life/fitness-center/index.html
