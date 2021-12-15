The new New Albany-Union County Airport terminal building was officially opened this past Thursday.
The modern approximately-$700,000 structure was paid for almost entirely with grant money. Only five percent of the cost was from local funds and that was split between the city and county.
Project manager Susana Cook, with GarverUSA, who specializes in airport upgrades, said about 40 percent of the cost came from the Appalachian Regional Commission, about 50 percent from the Federal Aviation Administration and five percent from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The new building replaces the previous structure that was a half century or more old and had limited space.
The new building includes a large lobby area, outside seating facing the runway, pilot lounge, flight planning area, snack area, office and meeting space.
Steet-Con was the contractor and agreed to adjust their cost when the project bids were slightly higher than the funding available.
Many people are not even aware the community has an airport, but Cook says the airfield averages about 35 operations a day, which includes both landings and take-offs. At times, the facility can see more than 500 operations in a month because the National Guard and other agencies use the airstrip for training purposes.
The airport has seen a string of improvements over the years, usually with 95 percent of the cost covered by $4 million in grants. LED runway lights were added, a security system was installed and hangar renovation was done, for instance. Cook said the next upgrade planned is to extend the taxiway the length of the runway and build a runway access to the new building.
A major goal is to extend the runway itself. That would allow jet traffic at the airport. Cook said the land is already available and funding would not be a problem.
The only holdup is justifying the need to the FAA. She described the situation as a chicken-or-the-egg problem: the airport needs more traffic to justify the runway but it’s difficult to get more traffic until the runway is extended from its present 3,900 feet to 5,000 feet.
The airport is a success in that all its hangars, including 16 T-hangars, are rented and the facility sees a surprising amount of commercial and transient traffic. That’s partly because fuel is available on a self-serve basis 24 hours a day. Prices are competitive and a pilot can get in and out of New Albany quicker than dealing with other larger airports in the region.
Several pilots who work in Memphis fly or have flown out of New Albany on a regular basis and the airstrip is convenient for area industry and even sports fans who want to attend Ole Miss games but not use the Oxford airport.
“You have a really good airport,” Cook said. “It is community supported and well-maintained.”
The airport is at 1034 County Road 80, which is off Davis Road, or CR 81. The office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday but special arrangements can be made by calling. The phone number is 662-534-1050.
City and county split expenses and revenue and the operation is overseen by a jointly-appointed board.