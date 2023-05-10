Students who were honored during Itawamba Community College’s Student Awards of Distinction ceremony, May 1, at the Fulton Campus include front, from left, Taylor White of Bruce, Biology Department, McCormick Award of Distinction; Skylon Snipes of Brilliant, Ala., Criminal Justice Department; Natalie Beyea of Brandon, Radiologic Technology; Katie Dana McCool of Louisville, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Lexi Tabbs of Red Bay, Ala., Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, All-Mississippi Transfer Academic First Team, Hall of Fame, Order of the Golden Key, Distinguished Chapter Officer, Outstanding President, Upsilon Sigma Chapter; Anna Hogan of Columbus, Chemistry Department; Kaitlyn Cunningham of Baldwyn, Physical Therapist Assistant Technology; Lexi Elliott of Blue Mountain, Physical Therapist Assistant Technology; Ashleigh Williams of Columbus, Respiratory Care Technology; back, Lori Leachman of Bruce, Hall of Fame, Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, Cutturini and Prochaska Service Award; Lydia Hitchcock of Boaz, Ala., Psychology Department; Cristina Guerrero of Vardaman, Criminal Justice Technology, Mississippi Highway Patrol C.O.R.E. Program; Laqwanna Thomas of Quitman, Mississippi Highway Patrol C.O.R.E. Program; Krystyna Burenok of Saltillo, Theatre Department; Cheyenne Childers of New Albany, Public Health Technology; Anna Gregory of Columbus, Journalism Department, Poetry Slam; Emily Edmundson of Vardaman, Business Statistics Department; back, Tykez Daniels of Starkville, Mr. ICC; Albert Martin of Batesville, Automotive Technology; Jeremiah Jethroe of Columbus, Applied Math Department, Computer Science Division, Computer Engineering Department; Will Verdung of Corinth, Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department; Robert Flynt of Iuka, Mississippi Highway Patrol C.O.R.E. Program; Zach Mims of New Albany, Accounting Department; Patrick Zyla of New Albany, Industrial Maintenance Technology; and Parker Formsma of New Albany, Mathematics Division, Physics Department. The annual event recognizes ICC’s top scholars from departments and divisions as well as the All-Mississippi Transfer Academic team and other student achievements.
