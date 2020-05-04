ELLISTOWN - Todd Lott has been approved by the Union County School Board to be the next Head Football Coach at East Union. Lott takes over for Kevin Walton, who resigned last month to take an assistant position at East Webster.
Lott has served as Athletic Director in the New Albany School District for the past two years. Before his stint in New Albany, he was head coach at St. Joseph in Madison, MS. Lott’s other previous head coaching stops include: Mississippi Delta Community College, Greenville-Weston High School, and Washington School.
Lott says, “It's an honor to be the next head football coach at East Union. This is a great opportunity and a very special place. I am extremely excited and very anxious to get to work on the upcoming season. I understand what the expectations and commitments are; we will do things the right way with great character, hard work, and unbelievable effort.”
He goes on to say, “I would like to thank my family who have always been so supportive when new opportunities come along. Their love and support have allowed me do a job that I’m passionate about. It has not always been easy, but they have always been there. Additionally, I would like to thank all of the staff, administration, and people of the New Albany family for making the past 2 years such a special time for me and my family. I will forever be grateful.”
The Urchins went 9-3 last season and won their second straight division championship, making it to the 2nd round of the state playoffs.
Press release by East Union Principal Lee Bruce