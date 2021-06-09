NEW ALBANY • New Albany aldermen have approved the city’s police department to make multiple equipment purchases, including new video equipment and a vehicle for its K-9 unit.
Last week, the New Albany Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the department’s police dog unit. According to the police department, the vehicle will replace an aging Chevy Tahoe.
“We had a 2013 Tahoe with 270,000 miles on it and the transmission out. Instead of spending $3,000-4,000 to patch it, we thought it better to purchase a new vehicle,” Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
The K-9 officer is Stuart Dodds; his canine is Mandy.
The police department plans to purchase a 2021 Tahoe SSV at the state contract price of $36,725. They will purchase the vehicle from Rogers-Dabbs Chevrolet in Brandon.
“The purchase money comes from our drug fund, not line item funds. We hope to get it at the end of this month or July,” the chief said.
He said the old vehicle would likely be sold at a county auction or sold outright.
“It’s not going back into inventory,” the police chief said.
Police will also be getting a new video system through WatchGuard from Motorola. The in-car mobile wireless video system, which will cost $5,720, will replace a system which has become inoperable.
The new system will be used in vehicles, and also synchs with officers’ body cameras.
According to the police chief, the new system will allow officers to view crime scenes from two angles.