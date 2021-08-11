NEW ALBANY • New Albany’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen took care of the following actions during their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall boardroom.
Mayor Tim Kent was absent due to the illness of his wife; Vice-Mayor and Ward 4 Alderman Will Tucker presided over the meeting.
The board:
• Granted emergency relief at 400 Pineridge Drive. City officials said a handicapped man lived in a house there and the house burned. An insurance company requested to put an RV on the property and let him live in it until other arrangements could be made. Aldermen granted the request.
• Approved placing a stop sign at the South Central and Apple Street intersection. New Alderman Parks Smith, who is a schoolteacher and bus driver, requested the action due to many youngsters walking to and from New Albany Middle School.
• Heard a Community Development Monthly Report. New Albany Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud asked aldermen to create a position specifically to implement the city’s new comprehensive plan Tuesday. No action was taken.
• Appointed Matt Harris as Pro Tem Judge. “Pro tem” is short for the Latin phrase pro tempore, which means temporary. Accordingly, a “judge pro tem” refers to someone who has been a lawyer for at least 10 years and is trained to hear and decide small claims cases. The person temporarily serves in place of a regular judge.
• Voted to make Regan Russell Municipal Court Judge. Russell has served on interim basis during the illness of Steve Livingston, who died earlier this year.
Russell researched the matter to insure he could serve as judge and city board attorney at the same time.
He said he prefers to serve for only a limited time and asked that the matter be reviewed by the end of the current term of office.
• Approved rezoning 890 Sam Tom Barkley Drive from R2 to C2, following a public hearing
• Presented a certificate of appreciation to New Albany Miss Hospitality Becca Childers. It was presented by Ward Four Alderman and Vice-Mayor Will Tucker, acting in place of Mayor Kent.
Childers represented the city in the recent state pageant at Hattiesburg and was chosen as first alternate.
Tucker said “We are really grateful at how well she represented New Albany and we’re blessed to have her in the City of New Albany.”
Childers thanked aldermen, saying “It was a great scholarship opportunity not only for myself but for all the girls. A lot of the judges spoke very highly of us (in New Albany).”
• Dealt with the following topics involving New Albany Light Gas and Water.
• Approved Pay Request #17 Waste Water Treatment Plant KAJACS Construction $126,865.13.
• Approved Pay request #4 Looks Great Services for Electric ROW Clearing services $91,875.00, Pay Request #5 $130,744.
• Awarded a bid for 15 KV Vacuum Circuit Breakers to Mitsubishi Electric for $99,434.
• Rejected bids for Gas Facilities Relocation MDOT Project Highway 178 W Bridge Replacement.
• Awarded Contract “C” for USDA Sewer Improvement Project Carter Avenue for Lift Station Improvements KAJACS Construction for $634,000.
• Heard a Union County Museum Monthly Report.
• Heard monthly reports from the Police Department, Park & Recreation Department, Fire Department, and Streets and Sanitation Department.
• Dealt with the following topics from the Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator
• Heard a monthly report.
• Approved a Setback variance at 204 Apple Street for Carol Teller.
• Approved a Rezoning request at 103 South Central C-2 to R-2 for Kathy Little.
• Approved a Siding and Parking lot variance 921 Sam Barkley Drive Camp Creek for Native Plants.
• Set a public Hearing Sept. 7,2021 to rezone 103 South Central C-2 to R-2.
• Took no action on the topics of Railroad Bridge repair on Snyder Street, and the Starlyn Ave-Highway 30 traffic light.
• Approved a correction in the July 2021 Claims Docket
• Approved the July 6, 2021 minutes.
• Took no action after discussing street overlay work, and meeting with Murphy Paving regarding bids for several streets.
• Discussed seeking grants, and finding a location, for a proposed storm shelter, Storm Shelter.
• Approved authority to publish a Notice of Public Hearing on Budget FY 09302022.
• Approved a resolution for equipment lease purchase agreement between the City of New Albany and BNA Bank concerning the PATH Lighting Project, which will involve changing city streetlights to halogen lighting. The project has not yet started.
• Approved a city BNA Credit Card credit limit increase, from $5,000 to $7,500. The card is designed for use by city officials for summer conference and other city-related expenses.
• Approved a Request for Cash #2 Fusion Furniture Project CDBG project 1136-20-274-ED-01 for $167,352.79.
Fusion Furniture of Pontotoc is upgrading the disused Emerald furniture factory building on old Highway 78. Funding for the work is coming from a Three Rivers CDBG grant, and money from Southern Motion furniture out of Pontotoc, city officials said.
• Approved Pay Request # 1 Fusion Furniture Project CDBG project 1136-20-274-ED-01 for $101,349.04 for Hills Construction.
• Approved Pay request #2 Fusion Furniture Project CDBG project 1136-20-274-ED-01 for $66,003.75 for Elliott & Britt Engineering.
• Adjourned until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.