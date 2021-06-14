NEW ALBANY • New Albany’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen took care of the following items of business during their June meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Boardroom.
Mayor Tim Kent and the board:
--Held a public hearing.
--Took care of the following departmental business with New Albany Light Gas and Water.
--Approved Pay Request #14 Waste Water Treatment Plant KAJACS Construction $152,203.78. A plant will eventually be built north of town.
The $15 million project should be done by late summer. It is being financed through a USDA grant and a loan to be repaid by user fees.
The present settlement pond will be shut down. After two years, plans are for the remaining materials in the disused pond to be hauled to a disposal facility in Alabama.
--Approve Pay request #1 and #2 from Looks Great Services for Electric ROW Clearing services $201,357.00 and $170,352.
--Discussed Municipal Center Building bids. The City of New Albany purchased the former Fred’s building, and recently took bids on developing it into a Municipal Center building which would house New Albany Light Gas and Water, the WIC center, as well as the New Albany Police Department, Mayor Tim Kent said.
The city had expected bids of about $2.5 million for the work. Five bids came in from $5.4 million to $6.5 million for the full specifications and from $4.4 million to $4.8 million for the Fred’s building. As a result, the city will probably rebid only the Fred’s building work, and not the WIC building.
“Those bid estimates are plumb out of hand, in our opinion. We know the costs of many things are up, the times being what they are, but we’re willing to wait and hope prices come down,” the mayor said.
The Light, Gas and Water Department, and not the city, has issued bonds for the work. Utility user fees will be used to pay off the bond.
--Granted permission to advertise for bids for the Gas Facilities Relocation project on 178 West. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is doing a bridge replacement project in that area. MDOT is paying for the work, but the city must relocate its gas lines there.
--Granted permission to advertise for Electric Substation Circuit Breakers and Relaying for Blue Springs, Hickory Flat and North Haven Substations.
--Heard a monthly Community Development report. Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said a representative of the Mississippi Development Authority will be in New Albany June 8-10 to discuss the possibility of the city becoming a Designated Retirement Community. Also, a National Park Service representative will be in New Albany June 15-17, to discuss developing the Little Tallahatchie River and park system for recreation and tourism.
Mrs. Stroud said the New Albany Main Street Association received two awards. Shop the Block won for outstanding retail promotion and Magnolia Soap and Bath owner Magen Bynum was recognized as outstanding entrepreneur.
--Heard a monthly report from Union County Museum Director Jill Smith. She updated aldermen on upcoming events and grants the group has applied for.
--Heard the monthly Police Department report. The board granted approval to buy a new video camera system, approved a new hire, and approved the emergency purchase of a new K-9 vehicle.
--Heard a report from the Parks and Recreation Department.
--Heard a report from the Fire Department.
--Heard a report from the Streets and Sanitation Department.
--Heard a report from the Building Inspector/ Zoning Administrator.
--Heard updates in the Railroad Bridge repair on Snyder Street, the Starlyn Ave. Highway 30 traffic light, and discussed an animal control ordinance.
The mayor said MDOT has plans to redo the bridge where Highway 30 crosses I-22. There’s no definite starting date for the work.
“MDOT told me they need to do the work, but they said the project will cost $14 million, and right now they don’t have the money.”
No action was taken on the animal control ordinance; it will be up to the new board to take any further action on the proposed ordinance.
--Approved a correction to the May 2021 Claims Docket
--Approved the May 2021 minutes.
--Discussed street overlay work using DBST on Moss Hill Drive. The work is expected to begin whenever weather permits, and take about four days to complete. The work is expected to cost about $1.6 million, but the city can afford it: “We’ve got about $1 million siting in the street improvement fund right now,” Mayor Kent said.
--Discussed the Precision Striping invoice.
--Approved an application from the ad valorem taxes diversity Vuteq. Diversity Vuteq LLC is located in Blue Springs and is part of the plastic and rubber product manufacturing industry.
--Held an executive session, but took no action.
--Approved hiring New Albany Light Gas and Water employees. They are Jack Herrington, Jarrod McDonald and Chance Weathers in the electric department, Hunter Swords and Kendrick Spight in the gas department and Chris Cook in the wastewater department.
--Voted to transfer $330,000 from the general fund to the street fund. The money is given by Union County to the city in partial payment for shared road maintenance.
--Adjourned.