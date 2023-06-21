Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi announced June 14 that they have reached their $250,000 annual campaign goal with donations from supporters throughout the region.
The campaign supports the five clubhouse locations under the umbrella of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi located in Lee, Tippah, Union and Lafayette Counties. This year, the campaign was chaired by BGCNMS’s VP of Resource Development, Lindsey Chaney. Community Captains were Lindsey Chaney (Tupelo), Trey Hankins (Ripley), Dr. Stephen Monroe (Oxford) and Mike Nobles (New Albany).
To increase momentum, for the third year, the campaign included an incentive of a special summer surprise for members of the community securing the greatest percentage of gifts among perspective donors. This year, both Tupelo and New Albany achieved 86 percent of their campaign potential, resulting in a tie.
“The incentive and friendly competition among our communities allow our campaign teams to stay focused on what is most important — the more than 1,400 members we served last year. They are the true winners of this movement each and every day,” said Chaney.
BGCNMS is open June 5through July 21 for its summer program, and has been serving an average of 350 children daily. Free meals and snacks are provided
“Support of both our annual campaign and our Dance Like The Stars event allows our organization to keep activity fees low; enabling us to serve those who need us most,” stated Zell Long, BGCNMS CEO.
Donations can still be made by going online towww.bgcnms.org, or mailing a payment to Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, P.O. Box 1098, Tupelo, MS 38802.
“We are grateful to the individuals, businesses and foundations of our community who give generously to our clubs each year,” she said. “By investing in your local Boys & Girls Club, you are investing in the lives of our young people and their great futures.”
Next up for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is their Dance Like The Stars event on August 5 at the Cadence Bank Arena. For more information, visitwww.bgcnms.org.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youths annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, visit http://www.bgcnms.org.
