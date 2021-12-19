A New Albany school program that focuses on the value of workforce and vocational training as an alternative to four-year academic degrees will soon be available to all juniors and seniors in Union County.
Union County School District is officially now a part of the IMPACTO Internship program that New Albany School District began in 2018. The announcement was made during a formal press conference at the Magnolia Civic Center in downtown New Albany.
IMPACTO stands for Industry as a Means to Prepare for Academic, Career, and Technology Opportunities. It is a culminating career awareness project for high school juniors and seniors. This two-year program of study, includes a career readiness class, possible industry certifications and dual enrollment classes, and a 100-hour summer internship project.
The program, created by New Albany Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans, came from a growing awareness that a traditional four-year college curriculum is not necessarily the best course for every high school graduate.
“Sometimes kids go out in the real world and get lost,” Evans said. “They don’t know where to go in life and sometimes lose two or three years. That’s a lot of earning power lost and they can end up underemployed.”
Some graduates profit from a community college curriculum while others fare much better with more technical and vocational training.
That awareness has increased focus on workforce training that can often provide better incomes over a lifetime as well as better job satisfaction for some.
“Success is an individual getting what they want out of life,” Evans said when the program was first announced, but then noted that what someone wants varies widely from person to person. His idea was to come up with a program tailored to the individual as well as to the workforce.
“We want our students to enter the workforce at mid-level,” he said. “That is quality of life.”
IMPACTO begins by identifying students their sophomore year. They work with career coaches Suzy Bowman at New Albany or Beth Benson and John Baker at the county schools to research career options and identify preferred choices.
Next, they take the WorkKeys Test, which is a sort of technical workforce companion to the more traditional ACT and focuses on applied math, graphic literacy, and workplace documents. If necessary, they will take one or two career readiness preparation courses and other courses to prepare them for dual-enrollment classes.
Between their junior and senior year, participants will work 100 hours for an IMPACTO business or industry partner paid with grant funds.
Their senior year participants can take up to 12 hours of dual-enrollment classes at no cost and will work with a local business or industry in an apprenticeship program.
New Albany Superintendent Evans said it could be possible for a student to actually graduate with both a high school and two-year degree at the same time if the dual-enrollment opportunities are taken.
Upon successful high school graduation, it is hoped they can obtain a full-time career with their business or industry partner, but also may just obtain national certification for training or may decide to move on to college or some other career preparation program.
“In the end we would like students to be employed in industries they did intern in,” Evans said in 2018. That saves money for training and employee recruitment, he added.
Major support for the internship project will come from CREATE, Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, Three Rivers Planning & Development District, and the Mississippi Partnership. There is no cost to participating businesses.
New Albany High School has had over 60 students complete the program since its inception in 2018 and currently has 52 students preparing for their internship in the Spring and Summer of 2022. Union County School District will offer the internship program at all four schools and plans to serve 24 students during the Spring 2022 semester – tentatively six from each school.
“New Albany School District had done a remarkable job of creating an impressive internship program for high school students and has received attention from school districts, as well as business and industry over the past three years,” said Russell Taylor, Superintendent of Union County School District. “We are proud to be a partner in the IMPACTO program and are excited for our students and the benefits this opportunity will bring them.”
“The two school districts have a set of goals in common related to career exploration and workforce development for students in grades PreK-12th grade,” said Dr. Lance Evans, Superintendent of New Albany School District. “This is just the beginning of many wonderful partnerships to come as we work together to make career exploration and awareness, as well as workforce development as one of the cornerstones of K-12 education in New Albany and Union County School Districts.”