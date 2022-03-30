New Albany Elementary School

Monday, April 4

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Crinkle Cut Fries

Italian Sliced Carrots

Mixed Berries

Chilled Peaches

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Tuesday, April 5

Cheesy Chicken over Rice

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

Yeast Roll

Green Peas

Baked Beans

Fresh Oranges

Sliced Strawberries

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, April 6

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Cheese Breadsticks with Marinara Sauce

Hot Dogs

Seasoned Lima Beans

Corn on the Cob

Chilled Peaches

Rice Krispie Bar

Thursday, April 7

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, April 8

Corn Dog nuggets

Cheese Burger

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Tex Mex Style Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Sliced Strawberries

Chocolate Pudding

New Albany High School

 

Monday, April 4

Corn Dog Nuggets

Cheeseburgers

Spicy Potato Wedges

Savory Green Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Slice Strawberries

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, April 5

Chicken Fajitas

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Green Peas

Refried Beans

Fresh Oranges

Sliced Strawberries

Sugar Cookie

Wednesday, April 6

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Corn on the Cob

Fresh Apples

Chilled Peaches

Rice Krispie Bar

Thursday, April 7

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, April 8

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Whole Kernel Corn

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Chilled Peaches

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)

(Menus subject to change due to availability of product)

 

Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, April 4

Breakfast Bagel/Pizza

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Tuesday, April 5

French Toast Sticks

Apple Frudel

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Wednesday, April 6

Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Thursday, April 7

Pancake on a Stick

Mini Cinni/Roll

Applesauce/Gram

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety      

Friday, April 8

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry/String Cheese

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, April 4

Pizza

BBQ Sandwich

Creamy Coleslaw

Whole Kernel Corn

Fruit

Pudding Cup

Juice/Milk      

Tuesday, April 5

Chicken Fajita w/Chip

Turkey Sub w/Chip

Veggie and Dip

Black Beans

Fruit

Juice/Milk      

Wednesday, April 6

Meatloaf

Corndog

Macaroni and Cheese

Steamed Broccoli

Tossed Salad

Sweet Roll

Fruit

Juice/Milk      

Thursday, April 7       

Chicken Nuggets

Chef Salad

Creamed Potatoes

Green Beans

Sweet Roll

Fruit

Juice/Milk      

Friday, April 8

Hamburger

Grilled Cheese

Tater Tots

Baked Beans

Fruit

Juice/Milk

Brownies

(Menu subject to change)

