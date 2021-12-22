Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, Jan. 3

Professional Development

(NO STUDENTS)         

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Bacon Biscuit

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk      

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Jan. 6

Mini Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Jan. 7

Pancake on Stick

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

Union County Schools lunch

 

Monday, Jan. 3

Professional Development

(NO STUDENTS)         

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Pizza

Uncrustable

Whole Kernel Corn

Chips

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety 

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Chili w Cracker

Hot Dog

Potato Wedge

Tossed Salad

Fruit Salad

Cookies

Juice/Milk Variety

Thursday, Jan. 6

Chicken Tender

Hamburger Steak

Cream Potato

Green Bean

Roll

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety         

Friday, Jan. 7

BBQ Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

Baked Beans

Slaw

Fruit

Juice/Milk Variety

 

(Menu subject to change depending on availability of products)

 

New Albany Elementary School

 

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Whole Kernel Corn

Chilled Peaches

Chocolate Pudding

Thursday Jan. 6

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Sliced Strawberries

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Jan. 7

Corn Dog Nuggets

Cheeseburger

Crinkle Cut Fries

Tex Mex Style Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Chocolate Chip Cookies

New Albany Middle School

 

Wednesday Jan. 5

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Whole Kernel Corn

Chilled Peaches

Chocolate Pudding

Thursday Jan. 6

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Applesauce

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Jan. 7

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Cheeseburger

Crinkle Cut fries

Baked Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Chocolate Chip Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Pizza Variety

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Whole Kernel Corn

Chilled Peaches

Chocolate Pudding

Thursday, Jan. 6

Chicken Nuggets

Yeast Roll

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Applesauce

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Jan. 7

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Cheeseburger

Crinkle Cut Fries

Baked Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Chocolate Chip Cookie

 

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with all meals)

(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)

