Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Jan. 3
Professional Development
(NO STUDENTS)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Bacon Biscuit
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Jan. 6
Mini Waffles
Applesauce and Graham Cracker
Friday, Jan. 7
Pancake on Stick
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Union County Schools lunch
Pizza
Uncrustable
Whole Kernel Corn
Chips
Juice/Milk Variety
Chili w Cracker
Hot Dog
Potato Wedge
Tossed Salad
Fruit Salad
Cookies
Juice/Milk Variety
Chicken Tender
Hamburger Steak
Cream Potato
Green Bean
Roll
Juice/Milk Variety
BBQ Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Baked Beans
Slaw
(Menu subject to change depending on availability of products)
New Albany Elementary School
Pizza Variety
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Seasoned Potato Wedges
Chilled Peaches
Chocolate Pudding
Thursday Jan. 6
Chicken Nuggets
Yeast Roll
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Sliced Strawberries
Strawberry Gelatin
Corn Dog Nuggets
Cheeseburger
Crinkle Cut Fries
Tex Mex Style Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Chocolate Chip Cookies
New Albany Middle School
Wednesday Jan. 5
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Applesauce
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Crinkle Cut fries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
New Albany High School
(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with all meals)
(Menus are subject to change due to availability of product)
Updated: December 22, 2021 @ 10:16 am
