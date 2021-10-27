Union County school menus for Nov. 1-5
New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Nov. 1
Pizza Variety
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Crispy French Fries
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Vanilla Pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Pigs in a Blanket
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Whole Kernel Corn
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Bananas
Rice Krispie Bar
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips
Ham and Cheese Sliders
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Baby Carrots
Fruit Cup
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Nov. 4
Chicken Nuggets
Turkey and Cheese Wrap
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Chilled Peach Slices
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, Nov. 5
Hamburger with Trimmings
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Spicy Fries
Pinto Beans
Fresh Orange Smiles
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
New Albany Middle School
and
New Albany High School
Monday, Nov. 1
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Spicy Fries
Pinto Beans
Chilled Diced Pears
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Mandarin Chicken with Rice
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Yeast Roll
Seasoned Lima Beans
California Veggies
Fresh Apples
Rice Krispie Bar
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Apples
Sugar Cookie
Saltine Crackers
Thursday, Nov. 4
Chicken Nuggets
Turkey and Cheese Wrap
Chef Salad
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Cheesy Broccoli
Fruit Cocktail
Strawberry Gelatin
Friday, Nov. 5
Pizza Variety
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Italian Sliced Carrots
Whole Kernel Corn
Chilled Peach Slices
Chocolate Pudding
(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)
(Note: Menus may vary because of supply and shipping problems. School officials say they are only receiving 75 percent of the food they order and trucks may be 10 days behind schedule.)
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Nov. 1
Mini Pancakes/Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cocktail
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinnis Buns
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Nov. 4
Breakfast Pizza
Mini Cinnis Buns
Applesauce and Graham Cracker
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Nov. 5
Sausage Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Union County School lunch
Monday, Nov. 1
Pizza
Sloppy Jo
Whole Kernel Corn
Creamy Coleslaw
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Loaded Baked Potato
Chicken Sandwich
Tossed Salad
Carrots and Ranch
Blushing Pears
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Taco Soup with Corn Chips
Pigs in a Blanket
Chips
Veggie Cup
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Nov. 4
Chicken Nuggets
Spaghetti
Mashed Potato w/Gravy
Green Beans
Sweet Roll
Applesauce
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Nov. 5
Cheeseburger/Trimmings
McRib Sandwich
Baked Beans
Tossed Salad
Fresh Apple
Fruit Juice and Milk
(Menus are subject to change due to supply and transportation interruption, the same as for city schools.)