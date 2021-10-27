Union County school menus for Nov. 1-5

 

New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Nov. 1

Pizza Variety

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Crispy French Fries

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Vanilla Pudding

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Pigs in a Blanket

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Whole Kernel Corn

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Bananas

Rice Krispie Bar

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Baby Carrots

Fruit Cup

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Nov. 4

Chicken Nuggets

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Nov. 5

Hamburger with Trimmings

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Spicy Fries

Pinto Beans

Fresh Orange Smiles

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

 

New Albany Middle School

and

New Albany High School

 

Monday, Nov. 1

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Spicy Fries

Pinto Beans

Chilled Diced Pears

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Mandarin Chicken with Rice

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Seasoned Lima Beans

California Veggies

Fresh Apples

Rice Krispie Bar

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Taco Soup with Tortilla Chips

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Sugar Cookie

Saltine Crackers

Thursday, Nov. 4

Chicken Nuggets

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Cheesy Broccoli

Fruit Cocktail

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Nov. 5

Pizza Variety

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Italian Sliced Carrots

Whole Kernel Corn

Chilled Peach Slices

Chocolate Pudding

(Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk available with each meal)

(Note: Menus may vary because of supply and shipping problems. School officials say they are only receiving 75 percent of the food they order and trucks may be 10 days behind schedule.)

 

Union County Schools breakfast

 

Monday, Nov. 1

Mini Pancakes/Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Bacon Biscuit

Mini Cinnis Buns

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Nov. 4

Breakfast Pizza

Mini Cinnis Buns

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Nov. 5

Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast Pastry

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Union County School lunch

 

Monday, Nov. 1

Pizza

Sloppy Jo

Whole Kernel Corn

Creamy Coleslaw

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk 

 

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Loaded Baked Potato

Chicken Sandwich

Tossed Salad

Carrots and Ranch

Blushing Pears

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Taco Soup with Corn Chips

Pigs in a Blanket

Chips

Veggie Cup

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Thursday, Nov. 4

Chicken Nuggets

Spaghetti

Mashed Potato w/Gravy

Green Beans

Sweet Roll

Applesauce

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Friday, Nov. 5

Cheeseburger/Trimmings

McRib Sandwich

Baked Beans

Tossed Salad

Fresh Apple

Fruit Juice and Milk

(Menus are subject to change due to supply and transportation interruption, the same as for city schools.)

lynn.west@journalinc.com

