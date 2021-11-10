New Albany and Union County school menus for Nov. 15-19 Lynn West Lynn West Author email Nov 10, 2021 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Albany Elementary SchoolMonday, Nov. 15Pizza VarietyChicken SpaghettiTexas ToastSeasoned Potato WedgesBaby Carrots with DressingChilled Diced PearsVanilla PuddingTuesday, Nov. 16BBQ Rib SandwichMacaroni and Cheese with Ham SliceCornbreadBlack-Eyed PeasSouthern Turnip GreensFruit CupChocolate Chip CookieWednesday, Nov. 17Vegetable Beef SoupGrilled Cheese SandwichAssorted SandwichesWhole Kernel CornGreen PeasFruit CocktailStrawberry GelatinThursday, Nov. 18Thanksgiving MealFriday, Nov. 19Manager’s ChoiceNew Albany Middle School and High SchoolMonday, Nov. 15Corn Dog NuggetsHam and Cheese Sub with ChipsBaked BeansBaby Carrots with DressingFresh ApplesChocolate Chip CookieTuesday, Nov. 16CheeseburgerTurkey and Cheese Sub with ChipsChef SaladTossed Salad with DressingSpicy Potato WedgesSeasoned Lima BeansChilled Pear HalvesChocolate Chip CookieWednesday, Nov. 17Chicken TendersChef SaladHam and Cheese Sub with ChipsYeast RollMashed PotatoesBrown GravyGreen PeasChilled Peach slicesVanilla PuddingThursday, Nov. 18Thanksgiving MealFriday, Nov. 19Manager’s Choice(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with each meal)Union County Schools Breakfast Monday, Nov. 15Mini Pancakes/WafflesBreakfast BreadAssorted CerealFruit CocktailFruit Juice and Milk Tuesday, Nov. 16Bacon BiscuitMini Cinnis BunsYogurt and Graham CrackerFruit CupFruit Juice and Milk Wedneday, Nov. 17Sausage BiscuitScrambled EggAssorted CerealFresh FruitFruit Juice and Milk Thursday, Nov. 18Chicken BiscuitMini Cinnis BunsApplesauce and Graham CrackerFresh FruitFruit Juice and Milk Friday, Nov. 19Manager’s ChoiceFruitFruit Juice and MilkUnion County Schools Lunch Monday, Nov. 15McRib SandwichChicken Patty SandwichGlazed CarrotsTossed SaladFresh FruitFruit Juice and Milk Tuesday, Nov. 16Chicken Fiesta over RiceRavioliCornPinto BeansFresh FruitFruit Juice and Milk Wednesday, Nov. 17Ham and Cheese SandwichUncrustableChipsFresh Veggie w/ DipFresh FruitCookies or Treat BarFruit Juice and MilkSack Lunch Dismiss @ 12Thursday, Nov. 18Turkey and DressingBaked HamYam PattiesGreen BeansFresh FruitStrawberry ShortcakeFruit Juice and Milk Friday, Nov. 19Manager’s Choice(All city and county menus may change due to shipping and supply issues) lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 65° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Updated: November 10, 2021 @ 10:25 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany ICC selected among nations’ top 150 community colleges 32 min ago New Albany Explosive growth in freshman class boosts UM enrollment 32 min ago New Albany Fire chief recommends checking heating equipment to avoid fire deaths 32 min ago New Albany NEMCC Showband from Tigerland returns with holiday cheer 32 min ago New Albany 4-H awards presented at annual banquet 32 min ago New Albany Registration going on for ICC eLearn classes 32 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists