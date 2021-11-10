New Albany Elementary School

Monday, Nov. 15

Pizza Variety

Chicken Spaghetti

Texas Toast

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Chilled Diced Pears

Vanilla Pudding

Tuesday, Nov. 16

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice

Cornbread

Black-Eyed Peas

Southern Turnip Greens

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Vegetable Beef Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Assorted Sandwiches

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Strawberry Gelatin

Thursday, Nov. 18

Thanksgiving Meal

Friday, Nov. 19

Manager’s Choice

New Albany Middle School and High School

Monday, Nov. 15

Corn Dog Nuggets

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Baked Beans

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Apples

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Cheeseburger

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Spicy Potato Wedges

Seasoned Lima Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Brown Gravy

Green Peas

Chilled Peach slices

Vanilla Pudding

Thursday, Nov. 18

Thanksgiving Meal

Friday, Nov. 19

Manager’s Choice

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with each meal)

Union County Schools Breakfast

 

Monday, Nov. 15

Mini Pancakes/Waffles

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk 

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Bacon Biscuit

Mini Cinnis Buns

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Wedneday, Nov. 17

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Nov. 18

Chicken Biscuit

Mini Cinnis Buns

Applesauce and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Nov. 19

Manager’s Choice

Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

Union County Schools Lunch

 

Monday, Nov. 15

McRib Sandwich

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Glazed Carrots

Tossed Salad

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Chicken Fiesta over Rice

Ravioli

Corn

Pinto Beans

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Uncrustable

Chips

Fresh Veggie w/ Dip

Fresh Fruit

Cookies or Treat Bar

Fruit Juice and Milk

Sack Lunch Dismiss @ 12

Thursday, Nov. 18

Turkey and Dressing

Baked Ham

Yam Patties

Green Beans

Fresh Fruit

Strawberry Shortcake

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Nov. 19

Manager’s Choice

(All city and county menus may change due to shipping and supply issues)

