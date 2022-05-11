Jake Moore – Valedictorian and Star Student

Parents: Lance and Alison Moore

Siblings: Maggie and Lizzie

Grandparents: Mary Alice Ivy and the late Darrel Ivy, Nina and James Byers, and the late Wayne Moore

Jake plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall with a major in Biomedical Engineering. He plans to either become an engineer or enter medical school with a cardiac focus.

His favorite high school memory is winning 2nd in the State Marching Band Competition.

He is involved in NAHS Band, FBLA, FCA, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, NAHS Musicals, Student Council, cross country, and Vision mentoring.

He enjoys reading, spending time with his friends and family, and spends a lot of time doing outdoor activities, such as hiking.

Hayes Hemby – Salutatorian

Parents: Milly Mitchell and Mark McLarty

Siblings: Macon, Alex, and Anna Cate

Grandparents: Cindy and Randy Mitchell

Hayes plans to attend the University of Mississippi to major in Biology. His goal is to attend medical school with a focus on the field of psychology.

His favorite high school memory is winning 2nd place in the State Marching Band Competition.

In his spare time, he enjoys working at Crave, hanging out with his friends and family, biking, swimming, and other outdoor activities.

Hayes is involved in NAHS Musicals, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, FBLA, HOSA, CT Career Ambassador, Vision, and Student Council Representative.

Alison Moore – Star Teacher

Husband: Lance

Kids: Maggie, Jake, Lizzie

Alison has been teaching for 24 years, and is currently the Business, Marketing, and Finance instructor at the New Albany School of Career and Technical Education.

When she isn’t following her kids around to their activities, she enjoys working in her flower beds and being outside, hiking, as well as teaching Sunday School.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus