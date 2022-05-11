A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Jake Moore
Hayes Hemby
Alison Moore
Managing Editor
Jake Moore – Valedictorian and Star Student
Parents: Lance and Alison Moore
Siblings: Maggie and Lizzie
Grandparents: Mary Alice Ivy and the late Darrel Ivy, Nina and James Byers, and the late Wayne Moore
Jake plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall with a major in Biomedical Engineering. He plans to either become an engineer or enter medical school with a cardiac focus.
His favorite high school memory is winning 2nd in the State Marching Band Competition.
He is involved in NAHS Band, FBLA, FCA, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, NAHS Musicals, Student Council, cross country, and Vision mentoring.
He enjoys reading, spending time with his friends and family, and spends a lot of time doing outdoor activities, such as hiking.
Hayes Hemby – Salutatorian
Parents: Milly Mitchell and Mark McLarty
Siblings: Macon, Alex, and Anna Cate
Grandparents: Cindy and Randy Mitchell
Hayes plans to attend the University of Mississippi to major in Biology. His goal is to attend medical school with a focus on the field of psychology.
His favorite high school memory is winning 2nd place in the State Marching Band Competition.
In his spare time, he enjoys working at Crave, hanging out with his friends and family, biking, swimming, and other outdoor activities.
Hayes is involved in NAHS Musicals, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, FBLA, HOSA, CT Career Ambassador, Vision, and Student Council Representative.
Alison Moore – Star Teacher
Husband: Lance
Kids: Maggie, Jake, Lizzie
Alison has been teaching for 24 years, and is currently the Business, Marketing, and Finance instructor at the New Albany School of Career and Technical Education.
When she isn’t following her kids around to their activities, she enjoys working in her flower beds and being outside, hiking, as well as teaching Sunday School.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Plenty of sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High around 90F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 11, 2022 @ 11:08 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.