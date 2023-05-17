New Albany School District is welcoming three new head coaches to the school district and to the Bulldog Family. These coaches were approved in School Board meetings this spring.
Bethany Bounds will serve as the head coach for New Albany High School’s Bulldog tennis team. She replaces Suzy Bowman who is now working for Accelerate Mississippi. Bounds played tennis and soccer for Itawamba Community College and completed the surgical technology program there. She has worked in the medical field for more than ten years. Bounds earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2022 from Mississippi State University and is currently pursuing teacher certification. She serves as a USTA Adult League Tennis Captain in Tupelo.
“I am so excited to start this new chapter with the Bulldogs! I hope that with a new face, I bring the same expectations, excitement, and thrill to New Albany Tennis,” Bounds said. “I hope that my training, knowledge and love of the sport will grow into this program and help bring another championship home to New Albany.”
“We are excited to welcome Coach Bounds to the Bulldog family,” said Cody Stubblefield, NAHS Athletic Director. “She has the knowledge and love of the game to positively affect our student athletes both on and off the court.”
Ryan Summers will serve as the head football coach and co-athletic director at New Albany Middle School. He replaces Kendall Murphy who transferred to New Albany High School and is assuming the role of Defensive Coordinator for the varsity football team. Summers earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Delta State University and a Master of Arts in Education from the University of North Alabama. He has over 25 years of experience in coaching both football and track with stops at Pontotoc, Corinth, Amory, and Saltillo.
“I am extremely excited and grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the NAMS football program,” Summers said. “I look forward to working with Coach Stubblefield and Mr. Henry in helping the students and student-athletes of NAMS to achieve their potential.”
Anna Creekmore will serve as co-athletic director at NAMS. Creekmore earned her Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education-Physics and her Master of Science in Secondary Education-Mathematics from Mississippi State University. She also received her Specialist in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University. Presently, Creekmore is a math teacher at NAMS and serves as a lead teacher with the Global Teaching Project. Prior to being in New Albany, she taught physics and science at Houston High School where she served as the head tennis coach.
"I have a passion for sports and am very excited to get to work more closely with our coaches and athletes as we build championship level programs starting here at NAMS,” Creekmore said.
Mary Frances Robbins will serve as the head volleyball coach at New Albany Middle School. Robbins served as a volunteer coach on the New Albany High School Volleyball team in the fall of 2022. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Blue Mountain Christian University in 2022 where she was a member of the Lady Topper Basketball Team and served as a manager for the Lady Topper Volleyball Team. Robbins is currently an assistant at New Albany Elementary School and is pursuing her Master of Arts in Teaching from William Carey University.
“It is an honor to be given the opportunity to coach these amazing young women,” Robbins said. “I look forward to putting in the hard work with these athletes and having a successful season!”
“We are pleased to have these coaches and leaders at New Albany Middle School and in the New Albany School District. We look forward to them leading our athletics programs,” said Paul Henry, Principal of New Albany Middle School. “They will all be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes, our coaching staff, and our district.”
