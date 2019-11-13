NEW ALBANY BOYS BASKETBALL

November

5 Pontotoc

12 South Pontotoc

15 East Union

19 West Union

21 @ Lafayette

22 @ Itawamba AHS

25-26 New Albany Thanksgiving Tournament

December

3 Myrtle

6 Corinth

10 @ Baldwyn

12 @ Tishomingo County

16 @ Ingomar

20 North Pontotoc

28 Rumble on the River (@ ICC)

January

7 @ Ripley

11 Ultimate South Tournament (@ Memphis)

14 @ Corinth

16-18 Union County Tournament (New Albany)

21 Tishomingo County

25 Hot Bed Classic (New Albany)

28 @ North Pontotoc

31 Ripley

February

4 @ Kossuth

6 Ingomar

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

