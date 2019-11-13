NEW ALBANY BOYS BASKETBALL
November
5 Pontotoc
12 South Pontotoc
15 East Union
19 West Union
21 @ Lafayette
22 @ Itawamba AHS
25-26 New Albany Thanksgiving Tournament
December
3 Myrtle
6 Corinth
10 @ Baldwyn
12 @ Tishomingo County
16 @ Ingomar
20 North Pontotoc
28 Rumble on the River (@ ICC)
January
7 @ Ripley
11 Ultimate South Tournament (@ Memphis)
14 @ Corinth
16-18 Union County Tournament (New Albany)
21 Tishomingo County
25 Hot Bed Classic (New Albany)
28 @ North Pontotoc
31 Ripley
February
4 @ Kossuth
6 Ingomar