Many Union County residents came out to downtown New Albany Saturday evening to celebrate the nation's birthday during a truncated Freedom Fest celebration.
The City of New Albany and Main Street Association, sponsors of the event, hosted a fireworks display despite cancelling the music festival and other portions of the annual program.
Patrons were allowed to park at the the Park Along the River, the BNA Tennis Complex, the Biscuits & Jam Farmer's Market area and the Union County Library to view the fireworks display.