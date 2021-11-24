The New Albany Main Street Association and Community Development Office sponsored the official lighting of the Christmas tree in Cooper Park Thursday evening.

The honorary tree-lighters were New Albany Little Miss Hospitality Skylar Grace Wilson, New Albany Miss Hospitality Becca Childers and Santa Claus.

Those attending were able to enjoy hot chocolate and carriage rides while children were able to visit with Santa in the New Albany Gazette office next door.

