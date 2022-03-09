Six of Mississippi’s top-performing craftsmen are looking to claim national honors at the upcoming National Craft Championships slated for March 15-17 in San Antonio. All have completed training programs provided by the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation.
Joining hundreds of craft trainees and apprentices from across the country are Terry Bailey of Greenwood, Daniel Banks of Jackson, Michael Bradley of New Albany, Rayne Burge and Steven Daniels of Pearl, and Anwan Ward of Clarksdale. Each competitor won state titles in their respective categories during Mississippi craft championships sponsored by MCEF.
“Mississippi will be well-represented by these six outstanding craftsmen who will be demonstrating skills they’ve learned through MCEF training programs,” said Mike Barkett, MCEF president. “Their employers are playing a key role in preparing the workforce of the future by supporting MCEF and making sure our professional development programs keep pace with the evolving needs and expectations of Mississippi’s construction industry.”
Ward, Bailey and Bradley will represent Upchurch Plumbing in the plumbing category; Daniels will represent Climate Masters in the HVAC division; and Adco employees Banks and Burge will compete in the electrical and motor control divisions, respectively.
The National Craft Championships invites more than 200 competitors to vie for gold in 16 competitions with skills on display across 13 crafts. The event consists of an online exam the first day and a six-hour project the second day during which competitors’ skills are put to the test. Participants must demonstrate safety along with craft interdependency, teamwork, planning skills, leadership and workmanship skills.
MCEF is a non-profit educational foundation that provides NCCER craft training and credentialing in more than 100 career and technical programs across the state. The foundation’s mission is to train individuals for the construction and manufacturing industries in Mississippi.
MCEF also offers workforce training and credentialing in construction, industrial maintenance and manufacturing trades. Learn more about MCEF at http://mcef.net