NEW ALBANY - The Lady Bulldogs of New Albany and Caledonia were locked in a playoff-style volleyball match on Tuesday at Memorial Gymnasium and New Albany came away with a hard-fought 3-1 decision.
"The crowed was awesome and I'm so happy, there was such a big crowd and they were so into it," Greta Blakemore said.
The final scores of each set were 25-20, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21 in favor of Coach Ashley Connolly's Lady Bulldogs.
"It's always like that with Caledonia, I've been in high school volleyball for like nine years now and Caledonia has always been one of our best competitors, no matter what team I'm with," Connolly said. "Samantha (Brooks) really prepares her girls, so I always love playing against them."
New Albany used two four point runs during the service of Masey Adams and Blakemore to first overcome a one point deficit and later to build a seven point cushion for the 25-20 decision.
In the second set, Caledonia received a steady dose of Blakemore kills as four of the final six points came off her smashes which Caledonia could not return. New Albany closed with a 7-2 run to win by a narrow 25-23 margin. Blakemore attributed her success to her setter, Adams as to the quality of shots that she was getting.
"I just think that really good communication with Masey (Adams) was happening and she really turned it on tonight and so that definitely helped," Blakemore said. "Coach Ashley (Connolly) was helped me play shots and tell me where to hit and stuff, so it was really good."
Caledonia won the third set as they went on a run for eight straight points that turned a 10-9 lead into a commanding 18-9 advantage before New Albany could break service en route to the 25-13 win.
The final set was another tightly-contested situation throughout, but the Lady Bulldogs broke a 17-17 tie to outscore Caledonia 8-4 to seal the set and match decision. Janae Shackleford capped the contest with an exclamation point block for the final point of the game.
Statistical leaders for the Lady Bulldogs were Blakemore with 16 kills, Adams had 22 assists, Maggie Moore had 5 service aces and 15 digs while Vakeria Jett recorded 3 blocks.
"I speak with her (Blakemore) about stepping up because she is our go-to hitte, but other teams also know that she is our go-to hitter, so we've got to work around and getting other hitters involved and then that leaves the net wide open for Greta," Connolly said. "That's what happens and so she can go on those five, six, seven kill runs from either back row or front row and it's hard to stop that, especially a lefty coming from that side.
"It's hard defensive-wise to play against that because you are used to seeing a right-handed swingers. She's a tremendous athlete and a tremendous player and that's what's going to help us offense-wise."
Caledonia 2, New Albany 0 (JV)
Caledonia won both sets over New Albany in JV by identical 25-11 scores.
New Albany 2, Caledonia 0 (8th Grade)
New Albany's 8th grade team defeated Caledonia 25-12, 25-16 in the opening contest on Tuesday at Memorial Gym.