Myrtle to make historic playoff appearance in 1A
New Albany and East Union picked up first round wins in 4A and 2A last Friday as the Bulldogs defeated Shannon 54-32 while the Urchins won 42-26 against Bruce. Myrtle wrapped up their regular season, losing to Baldwyn 41-0.
New Albany (8-3) will now travel to 4A power Greenwood (11-0) on Friday. Greenwood defeated Leake Central 43-0 in the opening round.
Greenwood comes into Friday's game averaging 207 yards passing and 174 on the ground offensively.
Deandre Smith leads Greenwood at the quarterback position with 100 completions in 167 attempts for 2,094 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Smith's leading receiver is Kobe Chambers with 42 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. Daylin Metcalf is next in receiving with 27 receptions for 618 yards and four TD.
The leading rusher for Greenwood is Jamarion Addison with 142 carries for 1,177 yards and 16 touchdowns. Smith is the second-leading rusher with 422 yards on 63 carries and 12 touchdowns.
Leading tacklers for Greenwood are Davin Anderson with 108 tackles and 12 tackles for loss while William Stewart-Greer is second with 91 tackles and 29 tackles for loss.
New Albany's CJ Hill rushed for 303 yards and six touchdowns in the win against Shannon. Hill also caught a pass for a score to total seven for the night.
Ramaryon Crawford returned a punt 54 yards for the other New Albany score over the Red Raiders.
East Union hosts Charleston in 2A
East Union (9-2) will host Charleston (8-4) in the second round of 2A football on Friday.
Charleston defeated Pisgah in the first round by a final of 34-6.
The Tigers are primarily a running team as they average 177 yards per game while only throwing for 72.
Keyshun Cashaw leads Charleston with 608 yards on 96 carries for seven touchdowns. Kristian Gammage is second in rushing with 66 carries for 407 yards and four touchdowns. The third member of the top runners is Mook Prince with 384 yards on 71 carries and seven touchdowns.
Chris Bradford is the top passer for the Tigers with 51 completions in 125 attempts for 633 yards.
The leading receiver for Charleston is AJ Wren with 20 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown. Gammage is second with 18 receptions for 308 yards and four touchdowns.
Jamar Taylor is the leading tackler with 76 total tackles.
Ty Walton East Union was 14 of 21 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Bruce. His favorite target was DeJuan Hubbard with five catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Colton Plunk was the leading rusher for the Urchins with 86 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
Myrtle makes first-ever playoff appearance
Myrtle (6-5) will go on the road to face perennial 1A playoff power Noxapater (10-2) in their historic playoff appearance on Friday.
Noxapater lives by the run as evidenced by their 256 yards rushing average while only passing for 35 yards.
KD Carter leads the ground attack with his 1,584 yards on 160 carries for 25 touchdowns. Raheem Hathorn is next in rushing with 954 yards on 147 carries and 11 touchdowns.
Hathorn leads the Noxapater defense with 77 total tackles and 15 tackles for loss while Ryan Whitfield is the next tackler with 72 stops and 29 tackles for loss.
A.I. Nugent leads Myrtle with 1,897 yards rushing on 205 carries for 29 touchdowns. Nugent is also the leading Hawk receiver with 12 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
Jackson Mayer has completed 40 of 90 passes for 583 yards and seven touchdowns.
Nugent also leads the Myrtle defense with 79 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. Shelton Graves is next with 67 tackles and two tackles for loss.