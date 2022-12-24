The electric power demand throughout TVA remains excessively high Saturday morning and the Authority is asking all power companies to achieve a 5-10 percent power reduction.
Unless something changes the New Albany system will start about 7 a.m. breaking one circuit at a time for 20 to 30 minutes each. There is no schedule yet because the decision will be based on choosing areas that are least impactful but can still help achieve the needed reduction. The hospital will not be affected but the New Albany system covers a large area and is covered by 18 major circuit breakers.
Customers can still help by reducing thermostats by a degree or two and refrain from using appliances that draw heavy current such as washing machines and dryers until the situation improves. If some schedule for the rolling blackouts is determined it will be passed on to the public. It is hoped that slightly warming temperatures also will help
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 10
below zero.
* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&