New Albany Elementary announces Citizens of the Month for August Lynn West Sep 8, 2021 New Albany Elementary Citizens of the Month for August are as follows: Jamiracle Judon, Lee Jackson, Blakey Allred, Layton Frazier, Gunner Franklin, Aitanna Perez, River Farrell, Annie Covington, Emeri Waldrop, Wyatt Hopkins;Kingston Berry, Bryson Berry, Aiden Roberts, Jack Robbins, Zoey Bray, Eden Willard, Anna Kate Curbow, Annabelle Roberson, Livie Stevens, Isai Cruz;Elizabeth Sheffield, Ariana Diaz, Aylin Romero, Elliot Brockway, Hunter Lee, Axel Perez, Larson Hall, James David Bailey, Kayleigh Parker;Casen Wimberly, Savannah Carruthers, Victoria Flores, Kylian Ray, Yahya Elaarfaoui, Lucero Gonzalez, Aubree Hooker, Ellis Hardin, Ava Allred, Zoey Anderson;Ainsley Cotton, Carlisle Ordaz, Tara Garrett, Leighya, McKay, Fiona Brooks, Lindsay Swords, Hadley Lang, Harley Sturgeon, Max Bullock, Lisandro Gonzalez, Zadie Grisham, Easton Glasson, Bentley Hogue, Mason Todd, Chance Goode, Jon Owen Weatherly