The New Albany Elementary School served a number of local families in need Monday afternoon, just looking for clothes for their children.
The elementary school hosted its second Clothes Closet event from noon to 6 p.m. Monday. According to April Hobson, the school counselor and one of the event organizers, approximately 50 to 60 families were served.
Members of Girl Scout Troop #23016 chose to partner with the Clothes Closet and Food Pantry as part of their 50-hour service project for their Silver Award. Those members are Laura Preston Ranager, Marley Jackson, Gina Grace Leslie, Lucy King, Lauren Hobson and Lilly Shannon.
Hobson said many of the clothing items given away at the event were collected through donations at the First United Methodist Church of New Albany. Once the new school year starts, she said clothes may be donated at the elementary school.