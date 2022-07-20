5th Grade Supply List
3 packs- Expo Markers (4 count)
1 pack - Notebook Paper
2 packs - Pencils (24 count)
24 - Glue Sticks
1 pack of Highlighters
1 box - Crayola Crayons (24 count)
1 - 3 Pack Kleenex Tissue
1-Hand Sanitizer
1-3 pack Clorox Wipes
*1 pair Scissors
*2- Pairs of Earbuds
1-Zippered Pouch
*Students will be responsible for these items daily in each class for the entire school year.
Science:
2- Composition Book (100 Sheets Each)
Math:
1 - 3 Prong Folder
2 - Composition Books
English Language Arts:
1 - 1 Subject Spiral Notebook
2 - Composition Notebooks
4th Grade Supply List
2022-2023
2 boxes (24 count) wooden pencils with erasers 1 box of crayons
3 packages of wide ruled loose leaf paper
5 glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
4 composition notebooks
4 plastic folders with pockets and brads
1 box of markers
4 packages of cap erasers
1 pair of earbuds to be used with iPad
1 packages of Expo dry erase markers
3 boxes of kleenex
3 pack of Clorox Wipes
GIRLS - 1 box of GALLON zip lock bags and highlighters
BOYS - 1 box of QUART zip lock bags and sharpies
3rd Grade Supply List
•(3) Pack Wide Rule, Loose Leaf Paper
•(2) Wide Ruled Composition Notebooks (no spiral notebooks)
•(2) Vinyl Folders with Prongs (red & blue)
•(3) Pkgs. of #2 Wooden Pencils (24 count) (Ticonderoga or American Eagle brand)
•(2) Pkgs. of Crayola Crayons (24 count)
•6 Pkgs. of Glue Sticks
•1 Bottle of Elmer's Glue
•Fiskar's Scissors
•Pencil Pouch (no boxes please)
•(3) Pkgs. of Pencil Top Erasers
•Earbuds
•(2) Boxes of Kleenex
•Boys Only: (1) Bottle of Germ-X
Box of Quart Zip-Loe Bags
(1) Pkg. of Highlighters
Girls Only: (1) Pkg. of Expo Dry Erase Markers
(1) Clorox Wipe
(2) Box of gallon zip lock bags
2nd Grade Supply List
Wooden Ruler (1)
Ticonderoga Wood Pencils (3 Packs)
Pink Pearl Block Style Eraser (1 Pack)
Pencil Cap Erasers (2 Packs)
Crayola Crayons (4 Packs)
Washable Crayola Markers (1 Pack)
Kleenex (2 Boxes)
Fiskar Scissors (1 Pair)
Headphones (Not Wireless) (1)
Glue Sticks (2 Packs of 6)
Vinyl Folders with Pockets and Brads SOLID COLORS (2)
Plastic supply/pencil Box (1)
Clorox Wipes (3)
Germ-X (1)
Stylus (Not rechargeable) (1)
Girls Only: 1 box gallon zip lock plastic bags
Boys Only: 1 box quart zip lock plastic bags
1st Grade Supply List 2022-2023
• 4 boxes of Crayola 24 count crayons
• 2 boxes of Ticonderoga Pencils (24 count)
• 12 glue sticks
• 3 pack of Kleenex
• 1 pack of pencil top erasers
• Fiskars blunt tip scissors
• Ziploc bags (girls-gallon) (boys-quart)
• 3 hole zip-up pencil pouch
• 1 pack of Expo markers (4 count)
• 1 pack of Crayola washable markers
• 1 box band-aids
• 3 pack of Clorox wipes
• 1 bottle Germ-X
• 1 set of headphones or earbuds
• One Subject Spiral Notebook
• 3 Vinyl Folders w/ 3 prongs and pockets (red, yellow, green)
Kindergarten Supply List
#2 yellow, wooden pencils- 24 ct
Crayola crayons: 5 boxes of 24 (NO ROSE ART)
1 pk. 3 count pink pearl erasers Paper Mate
2- 4 oz. bottles of Elmer's school glue
4 Sticks of glue
1 pair of Fiskars blunt tip scissors
2- vinyl folders with prongs and pockets
Box of Bandaids
headphones (over the head)
3 ring clear pencil pouch with zipper
1- 4 pack of playdough
1- 4 pack of black EXPO markers
1 pack of watercolors
12 oz. pump hand sanitizer
1 (3 pack) of disinfecting wipes
**GIRLS ONLY: 1 pack of fine tip markers and 1 box of quart ziploc bags
**BOYS ONLY: 1 pack of regular washable markers and 1 box of gallon ziploc bags
*No need to label supplies*
Supply List for Pre-K
2022-2023
4- 24 count pack crayons (no Rosa Art please) 1- pack of color pencils
1- box of washable markers
1- watercolor paint set (single)
3- 4oz. Bottle Elmer's glue
3- packs of glue sticks
2- box Kleenex tissues
1-pack of baby wipes (unscented please)
2-containers of Clorox Wipes
1- 6 pack playdough (no Rosa Art please) 1- pack colored print paper
1- box of gallon ziplock bags
1- box of quart ziplock bags
1- nap mat- may have small blanket