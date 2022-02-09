Sorry, an error occurred.
PreK - 2nd grade: Elliot Hodge, Sebastian Romero, Deacon Foley, Aiden Evans, Alexa Gonzalez, Anna Hefner, Yatziri Ramirez, Kellen Garrett, Kaia Yang, Virginia Ann Staten;
Joy Paz, Blaine Pettus, Alexa Matamoros, Campbell Owen, Ayden Nguyen, Gabe Rhea, Isla Yates, Noah Littlejohn, Ella Glidewell, Darby Roberson;
Ailyn Sanchez, Major Lee, Kenzie Thompson, Li'Ana Gamble, Brooklyn Hobson, Ethan McElwain, Dalton Martin, John Parker Thomas, Charlee Glasson, and River Butler
3rd - 5th grade: Mia Henry, Bentley Barnes, Joshua Martin, John David Freeman, Gabbie Moffitt, Adin Reed, Sophie Hill, Savannah Fuentes, A'Leah Shaw, Isai Yah, Alex Gamez;
Emma Russell, Orlander Foster, Hayven Jarvis, Ramiro Tirado, Lexi McCord-Frazier, Sawyer Alexander, Kai' Leigh Brudnick, Reece Hall, Tylan Conner, Adrian Gonzalez, Brandon Miles Jr, Semya Duncan, and Carlos Morales
Managing Editor
New Albany Elementary School Citizens of the Month for January are shown in the accompany photos. The names are in no particular order.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 10:43 am
