New Albany Elementary School Citizens of the Month Dec 8, 2021 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 K-2 - Kaylee Ann Cooper, Osiel Lopez-Garcia, Lacey Ruth Swords, Harper Pannell, Kyrell Shaw, Journee Cox, Max Moffitt, Ellie Daniel Childs, Samuel Castaneda, Noah Crum, J’Adami Duke, Cael Hearn, Preston Jones, Nicolas Gonzalez, Ryker Frazier, Gabi Dickie, Alaia Fonseca, Carolina Waldrop, Braden Ivy, Sergio Padron, Alejandra Galindo, Camylle Mabry, Shoura Sharaf, Bentley Caldwell, Emma Rhynes, Gracie Brisentine, Aubrey Hall, Will Metts, Mary Martin Crotts, Kenadee Atkinson 3-5 - Emmie Bryan, Kodi Surber, Charlie Vallejo, Ellie Tate, Avery Moody, Brayden Baldon, Khloe Pate, Logan Glasson, Maetzy Castro, Dekvion Bailey, Lillian Moore, Gracie Curbow, McKenzie Richerson, Bentlee Crayton, Daniel Peters, Tatum White, Turlea Bennett, Maggie Brown, Reese Hall, Kyson Judon, Paige Carruth, Cade Smith, Bristol Nanney, Shepherd Hardin, Samantha Mendoza Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Albany Elementary School Citizens of the Month for November have been chosen and appear in the accompanying photos, in no particular order. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 47° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 10:13 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany County schools spelling bee winners announced 35 min ago New Albany Dean Provence Endowment grant winners announced 35 min ago New Albany Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 booster shots, now available at county health departments 35 min ago New Albany Child development students undertake parenting project 35 min ago New Albany Register now for 2021 spring semester at NEMCC 35 min ago New Albany Hemby attends VetAspire pre-veterinary program at MSU 35 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists