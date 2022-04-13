A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pre-K-Second Grade" Mario Calzad, Arthur Nguyn, Ava Nguyen, Carter Hudson, Londyn Collins, Denver McLeroy, Axel Umanzor, Claire Hicks, Kingstyn Lee, Finley Sanders, Hazel Velazquez, Ethan Miller, Carleah Graham, James Peyton Shedd, Donathan White, Jenna Crum, Addisyn Tompkins, Penelope Hogue, Mazie Hall, Lyllah Ross, Savannah Dallas, Vivian Mitchell, Kyleigh Sweezer, Natalie Frazier, Sophie Luna, Konner Hartfield, Remington Little, Amelia Nichols, Allie Coombs, and Eady Tucker
3rd-5th grade: Saul Mendoza-Rodriquez, Noah Ozbirn, Kaycee Fabela, Katherine Cook, Audrie Heaton, Kentavia Shaw, Harrison Scott, Alannah March, Wake Whiteside, Osvaldo Gonzalez, Maybree Elder, Sage Floyd, Landon Kennedy, Adelynn White, Kaleb Stuabs, Ava Vetovitz, Allison Mazuca, Parker Henson , DreAnna Jones, Anai Bonilla Cruz, Adrian Gonzalez , Cade Smith, Arden Nanney, Kanin Foster, and Eva Wilder
New Albany Elementary School Citizens of the Month for March are as follows (pictured in no particular order):
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 10:15 am
