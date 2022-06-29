New Albany Elementary School students will see a different cafeteria when classes resume next month.
Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans gave trustees an update on a $275,000 non-invasive renovation of the facility at their monthly meeting.
The remodeled cafeteria will have new tables and seating but perhaps the décor will be the most obvious change with bright colors and bulldog designs.
The equipment is available on state contract pricing and all federal money will be used so there is no cost to local taxpayers. Some of the material is still on order so not everything may be ready until mid-August. If that’s the case the work will be done on weekends so as not to interrupt school.
Evans also gave an update on renovation of the former HMC Technology building the district purchased to use as administrative offices and, later, a technology center.
Only the front offices are being renovated now with the technology upgrade to come later. The 18 offices will house all district-level staff in one place, including special services, food service and maintenance.
The legislature has approved $2 million to use for building conversion, which should also be done by mid-August. A fire suppression system needs to be added and all the phone and other technology lines may not be ready for a few weeks as well. Evans said the staff can rely on cell phone technology for a short time if necessary.
Among action items, the trustees approved the same insurance for property and educators liability from Liberty Mutual through Collins Insurance at a cost of $349,896. Additional cyber and privacy liability insurance, necessary in today’s climate, will cost an additional $24,060.
The board set the date for a public hearing on next year’s budget for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the high school media center. They also approved a one-year extension of the lease with Headstart beginning July 1.
In personal matters, trustees approved:
- The resignation of Brett Pierce, Teacher/Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany High School.
- The resignation of Justin Medlin, Head Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Eli Jackson, Teacher/Head Baseball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Justin Medlin, Assistant Baseball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Dennis Robbins, Assistant Football Coach/JV/9th Grade (paraprofessional), New Albany High School.
- Hiring Elantra Cox, Teacher/Assistant Softball Coach, New Albany High School pending proper certification.
- Hiring Heather Ferrell, SPED Department Chair, New Albany High School.
Hiring Calvin Cooper, Maintenance, Central Office replacing Dylan Rainey.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel but no action was reported.
The next New Albany School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center.