A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
New Albany Elementary 4th and 5th Grade EXCEL students participated in a poetry contest in connection with the William Faulkner Literary Festivities.
Fifth grade students wrote biographical limericks on famous Mississippians and fourth grade students wrote haikus.
Fifth grade winners were Sam King, 1st place, Anne Meredith Mallette, 2nd place, Easton Coleman, 3rd place, Bo Keener, Honorable Mention.
Fourth grade winners were Audrie Heaton, 1st place, Ellis Hardin, 2nd place, Watson Hess, 3rd place, Ivery Spencer, Honorable Mention.
Some of the winners shared their poems at the Literary Luncheon on September 22, 2022. All poem entries were displayed as part of the table decorations.
