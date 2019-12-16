NEW ALBANY - East Union saw their winning streak come to an end on Friday at the hands of New Albany by a final of 72-28. The Lady Urchins had opened the season on a 9-0 run, but were unable to contain the Lady Bulldog scoring duo of Kelsey Ledbetter and Ashanti High who combined for 42 of the 72 points scored by New Albany.
New Albany ran out to a 20-4 lead after a quarter and stretched the advantage to 37-10 lead by the half.
Ledbetter and High scored seven points apiece in the opening quarter and combined for 27 of the 37 first half points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Ledbetter finished as the game's top scorer with 22 points including four 3-pointers. High hit for 20 points and also connected on four 3-pointers. Maggie McVey led East Union with eight points and Jessie Roberts scored six, which came on 2-three point goals.
(B) New Albany 71, East Union 59
East Union gave New Albany a solid test in the nightcap, but a six points scoring advantage in the final period gave the Bulldogs a cushion to come away a 71-59 winner.
New Albany scored 16 points over the final eight minutes of play while East Union could only hit for 10 points.
The Bulldogs were up early with a 20-17 lead after a quarter. The teams traded scores in the second period as they both hit for 16 points and the Bulldogs went into the half up 36-33.
New Albany got a bit of separation in the third quarter by outscoring the Urchins 19-16 and extend their lead to six at 55-49.
New Albany had a trio of players in double figures led by Isaiah Ball's 26 points. Artaveion High hit for 14 and Mitchell Shettles finished with 11 points.
East Union's leading scorer was DeJuan Hubbard with 20 while Josh Henderson added 12 points.