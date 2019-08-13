New Albany went on the road to face Coach Ashley Connolly's former team, Alcorn Central on Saturday and the Lady Bulldogs came up short, losing 2-1 to the Lady Bears in the tightly contested match. The New Albany JV team defeated Biggersville 2-1 by scores of 25-10, 20-25 and 15-4.
New Albany had a 25-20 decision in their lone set victory, but Alcorn Central took wins by scores of 27-26 and 15-10 to gain the overall match win.
"We had our moments, but just couldn't get out of a rut in the last two sets," Connolly said. "We have a lot we need to work on.
The two teams had faced each other a week earlier at the Bulldog Bash and the Lady Bulldogs won by a 2-0 final, but the tables turned in Saturday's matchup.
"Overall today, our defense was outstanding, our hitters were getting kills," Connolly said. "Our communication broke down and we just had a lot of unforced errors and they took advantage of our weak spot."
Statistical leaders for the Lady Bulldogs were Greta Blakemore and Janae Shackleford with eight kills apiece. Vakeria Jett had two service aces and two blocks. Masey Adams led the team with 15 assists.
New Albany will be back in action at home on Thursday as they host Pontotoc in varsity action at 4:00. JV will play following the varsity match. The time was moved up to allow the team to attend Meet the Bulldogs which will be held at Kitchens Field at 6:30.
The Lady Bulldogs will follow Thursday's game with another home contest as they will host 6A Oxford on Tuesday, August 20.