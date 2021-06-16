NEW ALBANY • The New Albany Fire Department had a busy May, and June is already looking to continue that pace.
According to New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside, June has started out with a lot of rescue, fire, and medical calls. Firefighters also stayed busy helping people cope with the flooding that hit the area last week.
“We just helped any way we could, but there were no fire issues,” the chief said.
The section of Main Street under the Tanglefoot Trail Bridge flooded Tuesday, June 8. New Albany police helped at least one motorist who got stuck trying to drive through water which was several feet deep. Firefighters arrived after that and stood by with police until the water was receding.
“June activity will also be heavy with community activities such as annual inspections, the Freedom Fest at the end of the month, several other community events that the fire department is involved with, and normal every day training that keeps our firefighter’s skills honed, and ready to go,” Whiteside said.
“Firefighters spend much of the day and night keeping it safe for those we serve and working on prevention along with Community Risk Reduction.
“NAFD members will be attending training and classrooms along with being Ambassadors for New Albany and its fire department with attendees not only from Mississippi, but from other states in the Southeast portion of the United States,” he said.
Whiteside, who is also Mississippi Firefighters Association Vice President at Large, will also represent New Albany and its fire services at the annual Mississippi Association of Supervisors this month at their annual conference.
“This gives New Albany and Union County Fire Services an opportunity to learn, teach, network, and showcase how our city and county fire services are trained, equipped, and work together to make New Albany and Union County a great place to live, visit, and do business.
“New Albany and Union County is a hidden gem and our secret is starting to get out,” the chief said.
In other fire department news:
Firefighters reported several alarm calls, but none required firefighters’ help.
Firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Highway 30. There was no entrapment, and the injuries were not life-threatening, firefighters said.