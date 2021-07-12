NEW ALBANY • New Albany’s mayor and board of aldermen took the following actions during their regular meeting Tuesday, July 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Boardroom.
At the meeting, the board:
• Approved pay request #16 for the Waste Water Treatment Plant to KAJACS Construction $111,711.21. A plant will eventually be built north of town.
The $15 million project should be done by late summer. It is being financed through a USDA grant and a loan to be repaid by user fees.
The present settlement pond will be shut down. After two years, plans are for the remaining materials in the disused pond to be hauled to a disposal facility in Alabama, Mayor Tim Kent said this week.
• Approved pay request #3 to Looks Great Services for Electric ROW clearing services $201,357.00 and $221,440.
• Granted permission to order a half-ton truck at state contract price for use by New Albany Light Gas and Water.
• Heard a Community Development monthly report.
• Heard a Police Department report
• Heard a Park & Recreation Department report.
• Granted new hire approval to the New Albany Fire Department to hire Heath Brown.
• Heard an AFG Grant update from New Albany Fire Department Chief Mark Whiteside.
He told aldermen he was preparing to close out an AFG (Assistance to Firefighters Grant) grant from last year, and used just over $3,300 in surplus grant funds to purchase 36 Nomex hoods — one for each member of the Fire Department, volunteers and full time firefighters alike.
The hoods are designed to keep heat off firefighters, and prevent carcinogens from reaching firefighters’ skin. The hoods are required equipment for firefighters, the chief said.
The primary goal of an AFG grant, offered through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.
Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards, according to published reports.
• Heard a Fire Chiefs Association report from Chief Whiteside. He recently spent a week at the 93rd Annual Southeastern Fire Chiefs Leadership Conference and the 84th Annual Conference of Mississippi Fire Chiefs and Fighters in Biloxi
Whiteside is Vice President at Large with the organization. The meeting wasn’t held last year due to Covid-19 concerns.
The networking and availability of some resources gave opportunities to speak to representatives from the Fire Academy, State Fire Marshall's office, which included State Fire Coordinator, Prevention and Safety, the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau, and many more.
He said the meeting will produce several important benefits to New Albany and Union County residents. He met with the State Rating Bureau representatives, who provided ways to maintain and or improve fire ratings.
He also hopes to hear this month the status of a $30,000 first round FEMA grant the department has applied for to buy a unit to clean carcinogens and other hazards off turnout gear after fighting a fire.
Both associations voted to award retired New Albany Fire Chief Steve Coker lifetime membership status, Coker was also elected to another two year term as the MS Fire Chiefs Association board as the Northeast District Vice President.
Four other firefighters from this area were recognized at the Biloxi meeting during a memorial service. Two were from the New Albany Department: Tom Cooper, who was a former New Albany Mayor and volunteer firefighter; Bobby Joe Giles, who was the last volunteer fire chief of the New Albany department before it went to a paid chief; Past Chief Gerald Thornton of Alpine Fire Department along with Richard Bogue of Pinedale Fire Department were honored for their service and dedication to the county residents.
Also recognized was Stevie Brassfield, a retired firefighter who served on the Thorn then Houston volunteer fire departments in Chickasaw County. He was the brother to present Houlka Fire Chief Jo Cross.
• Heard a Street/Sanitation Department report.
• Heard Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Eric Thomas give a monthly report. He said that during a Monday, June 28 zoning meeting, a request from Custom Nonwoven 1015 Munsford Dr. for a variance to the siding requirements was approved; a request from Looxahoma, LLC. 890 Sam Tom Barkley Dr.to rezone from R-2 to C-2 was approved; and a request from El Agave 105 Gap Dr. for a variance to the siding requirements was approved.
Thomas asked aldermen to set a public hearing at their Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting to rezone 890 Sam Tom Barkley Dr. from R-2 to C-2.
• Heard an update on Railroad Bridge repairs on Snyder Street.
The mayor has said MDOT has plans to redo the bridge where Highway 30 crosses I-22. There’s no definite starting date for the work.
“MDOT told me they need to do the work, but they said the project will cost $14 million, and right now they don’t have the money,” the mayor said recently.
• Heard an update on the Starlyn Ave-Highway 30 Traffic Light.
• Approval/Correction June2021 Claims Docket
• Approved the May10, 2021 Minutes.
• Approved June 1, 2021 Minutes.
• Approved appointing city employees to several boards: They included museum board - Parks Smith; personnel board - Mayor Kent, Kevin Dale White and Will Tucker; Union County Development Association board - Will Tucker; Civic Center board- Drew Horn; New Albany Sustainability Commission-Keith Conlee; Main Street board• Keith Conlee.
• Approved application from Ad Valorem Taxes Diversity Vuteq.
• Approved application from Ad Valorem Taxes Fusion Furniture.
• Approve application from Ad Valorem Taxes Sugarees Bakery.
• Approve application from Ad Valorem Taxes Albany Industries.
• Approved application from Ad Valorem Taxes Metal impact.