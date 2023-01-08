New Albany firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire on the 200 block of Hampton Avenue about 11 p.m. Saturday.
Unconfirmed reports said that an occupant was pulled from the house through a window but the victim’s condition was not known as this was being written while the stubborn fire was still being fought.
Because of the extent of the fire, a call apparently was put out for more personnel and more oxygen. Firefighters were able to gain more ground with the fire when the ladder truck was brought in and able to spray the burning upper part of the house from above.
Again, this is unconfirmed information from those at the somewhat chaotic scene while personnel were still focused on fighting the fire and should be taken as such, pending an official report from the fire chief later.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&